Mumbai Crime: 39-Year-Old Man Arrested With Nearly 15,000 Suspected Toxic Capsules During Muharram Procession; Police Probe Alleged Sabotage Plot

Mumbai Police investigate after seizing nearly 15,000 capsules allegedly containing a toxic substance during a Muharram procession | File Photo

Mumbai, June 27: In a major security breakthrough, the Byculla Police have foiled a suspected sabotage plot during a Muharram procession in Mumbai by arresting a 39-year-old man allegedly distributing capsules containing the highly toxic chemical zinc phosphide.

Police identified the accused as Fayyaz Premji and seized 14,900 capsules allegedly filled with the poisonous substance. Investigations are currently underway to determine the motive behind the act and whether others were involved.

According to the police, the incident occurred on Friday evening near Rehmatabad Cemetery in the Reay Road area, where thousands had gathered to participate in the Muharram procession.

The accused was allegedly approaching participants and distributing capsules free of cost, claiming they were pain-relief medicines and immunity boosters intended to improve health.

Woman Alerts Police

The alleged plot came to light after a woman participating in the procession grew suspicious of the capsules being distributed. Unsatisfied with the explanations given by the distributor, she opened one of the capsules and noticed a red-coloured powder inside. Alarmed by the discovery, she immediately alerted police personnel deployed at the venue.

Police had granted permission only for the distribution of food, drinking water and refreshments during the procession. The unauthorised distribution of capsules attracted the attention of officers, who intercepted the accused and recovered several capsules from his possession.

Prompt police action prevented further distribution of the suspected toxic capsules, Deputy Commissioner of Police Jayant Meena said.

During the investigation, one of the recipients of the capsules, identified as Salman Sayyed, allegedly consumed one and later developed severe stomach pain and vomiting. He was admitted to a hospital, where he is undergoing treatment. Police said his condition is stable, and his statement has been recorded.

Probe Into Source Of Capsules

Investigators revealed that the accused is a resident of Viman Nagar in Pune and holds a Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA) degree. He reportedly assists in his family's paint business. Police said he had been staying at a hotel in Mumbai's Dongri area for the past 15 days before the incident.

The investigation has further revealed that the accused allegedly ordered 50 kg of zinc phosphide, a highly toxic chemical commonly used as a rodenticide, along with 30,000 empty capsules. According to preliminary findings, each capsule was allegedly filled with approximately one gram of zinc phosphide.

Police have recovered 14,900 capsules, while the remaining capsules are yet to be traced. Investigators are working to determine whether any additional capsules were distributed elsewhere and have urged anyone who received such capsules during the procession not to consume them but instead surrender them to the nearest police station.

Authorities have sent the seized capsules and powder samples to a forensic laboratory for scientific examination. A case has been registered at the Byculla Police Station under Section 123 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), and further investigation is in progress.

Multiple Angles Under Investigation

During the investigation, police also seized the accused's passport, Aadhaar card and mobile phone. Officials revealed that Premji had travelled to Iran and Iraq in 2025 and that some of his relatives currently reside in Iran. Investigators are examining his travel history, financial transactions, digital communications and other possible connections.

However, officials stressed that the investigation is still at a preliminary stage, and no conclusions have yet been reached regarding any possible links to terrorist organisations or whether the alleged act was intended to cause a large-scale attack.

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Given the large crowds and extensive security arrangements during Muharram, investigators are treating the case with the utmost seriousness. Police are probing all possible angles, including the accused's motive, whether he acted alone, and whether any wider conspiracy was involved. Officials have stated that the exact intent behind the alleged act will become clear only after the investigation is completed.

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