Muharram Observed Across Mumbai As Processions Draw Crowds; Police Action, Yogi Adityanath's Remarks Spark Controversy

Devotees participated in Muharram processions across Mumbai as police inspections and political remarks sparked debate | Photo Credits: Salman Ansari

Mumbai, June 26: Muslims across Mumbai observed the 10th day of the holy Islamic month of Muharram on June 25 and 26, with tazia processions held in several parts of the city to commemorate the martyrdom of Hazrat Imam Hussain, the grandson of Prophet Muhammad.

Maulana Yasoob Abbas, National General Secretary of the All India Shia Personal Law Board, said Muharram marks the supreme sacrifice of Imam Hussain, who, along with 72 members of his family and companions, was martyred in the Battle of Karbala while upholding the principles of justice, truth and humanity.

He added that people from different faiths participate in Muharram commemorations and tazia processions as a mark of respect for Imam Hussain's enduring legacy.

The tazias carried in the processions symbolise the mausoleums of the martyrs of Karbala and hold deep religious significance for the Shia community.

Photo Credits: Salman Ansari

Religious Observances Continue

In Mahim, the annual Yaum-e-Wiladat (birth anniversary) of the 15th-century Sufi saint and scholar, Qutub-e-Kokan Hazrat Makhdoom Faqih Ali Mahimi, was observed at his shrine on Thursday night.

A large number of devotees from across Mumbai and neighbouring areas gathered at the dargah to mark the auspicious occasion. The main proceedings commenced at 10.30 pm with the recitation of Fatiha Shareef, followed by special prayers for global peace, communal harmony and the well-being of the community.

Police Action Draws Criticism

Meanwhile, administrative measures undertaken ahead of the processions have triggered controversy. Videos and photographs circulating on social media showed ACP Anuj Chaudhary and other police personnel using measuring tapes to check the dimensions of tazias.

The exercise, reportedly carried out as part of security and administrative preparations for Muharram, has drawn criticism from sections of the Shia community, who alleged that the inspections amounted to disrespect towards a revered religious symbol.

Separately, the Muslim think tank Milli Shoora strongly condemned remarks made by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath regarding Muharram mourning rituals.

Advocate Zubair Azmi, Convenor of Milli Shoora, said the Chief Minister had misrepresented the centuries-old practice of self-flagellation observed by some Shia Muslims as an expression of grief and remembrance of Imam Hussain's martyrdom.

Azmi said the ritual has been practised for over 1,400 years across the world and in India, where members of the Hussaini Brahmin and Dutt Brahmin communities have traditionally participated in Muharram observances alongside Muslims.

He alleged that describing the practice as a display of strength intended to intimidate the majority community amounted to a gross misinterpretation of an established religious tradition.

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Ujjain Stunt Under Scanner

The Muharram observances this year also came under scrutiny following a dangerous stunt during a procession in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain district. A viral video showed a car suspended nearly 40 feet in the air by a crane before it was blown apart using firecrackers, allegedly as part of a display to attract crowds and social media attention.

Police subsequently registered an FIR against four people, stating that the stunt had not been authorised and posed a serious risk to public safety. No injuries were reported in the incident.

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