Muharram In India: Worshippers Mark Ashura With Processions, Flags And Solemn Observances

Worshippers Mark Ashura With Processions | FPJ

Muharram, the first month of the Islamic lunar calendar, is being observed across India with deep devotion, solemnity, and remembrance on Friday, June 26, 2026. The most significant day of the month, Ashura, falls on the 10th day of Muharram and commemorates the martyrdom of Imam Hussain, the grandson of Prophet Muhammad, at the Battle of Karbala in 680 CE.

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Observance across India

Across several Indian cities, including Lucknow, Hyderabad, Srinagar, Kolkata, Mumbai, and Mayurbhanj, thousands of worshippers participate in religious gatherings, processions, and prayers to honour Imam Hussain's sacrifice. The observances reflect themes of courage, justice, faith, and resistance against oppression, values associated with the events of Karbala.

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Muharram in Srinagar

Thousands of Shia mourners take to the streets in large numbers to participate in the 8th Muharram. Worshippers were seen mourning and carrying flags. District Police distributed water and arranged other facilities to ensure the safety. The procession also took place on Dal Lake where devotees participated on shikaras.

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Mourning gatherings in Mumbai

The 10th day of Ashura is being observed in Mumbai in Dongri region. Special processions are taken out carrying traditional tazias, which are symbolic replicas of Imam Hussain's mausoleum in Karbala. Participants dressed in black, recite elegies and religious verses recalling the tragic events of Ashura. Black flags and banners bearing Islamic inscriptions can also be seen in many localities during the period of mourning. Mosques and markets are decorated with lights and flowers.

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Security arrangements in UP & Bihar

In Lucknow, tight security management has been done for the smooth conduct of Muharram tazia and julus rituals. According to police officials, tight security measures have been taken, including CCTV monitoring and use of drones. Meanwhile, in Bihar, on the significant occasion, a tazia procession was held at Gandhi Chowk in the city. A large number of people took part in the procession.

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In several other regions of India, community members organised majlis, or religious assemblies, where scholars narrate the story of Karbala and discuss its spiritual and historical significance. Acts of charity, including the distribution of food, water, and refreshments, are also been undertaken in memory of Imam Hussain and his companions.