When Is Muharram? Check Out Correct Date, Rituals & More About The First Month Of Islamic Calendar

When Is Muharram |

Muharram is the first month of the Islamic lunar calendar. It is one of the holiest periods in Islam which marks the beginning of the Islamic New Year and holds deep religious and historical significance for Muslims around the world. In 2026, the month began on June 17 in India after the local crescent moon sighting, which is usually one day after Gulf countries.

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Overview of Muharram

Muharram is the first month of the Islamic calendar and holds deep religious and emotional significance for Muslims worldwide. The festival is marked by mourning, reflection, and devotion, especially for Shia Muslims. Muharram commemorates the martyrdom of Imam Hussain, who was the grandson of Prophet Muhammad, at the Battle of Karbala. It is a time of spiritual renewal, prayer, and remembrance of the values of justice, sacrifice, and truth. It is the first month of the Islamic lunar calendar and is regarded as one of the four sacred months mentioned in the Quran.

The word "Muharram" means "forbidden," it signifies a sacred month during which warfare was traditionally prohibited. It is regarded as one of the four sacred months in Islam mentioned in the Quran.

Battle of Karbala

The Battle of Karbala was the war which was fought on October 10, 680 CE. The battle broke out when Yazid I took over as the ruler of the Islamic empire. He was known for his cruelty, corrupt, and oppressive who demanded that Husayn ibn Ali (the grandson of Prophet Muhammad) promise loyalty to him, but he refused because Husayn believed a good leader should not be cruel and be just and moral.

Battle of Karbala | Wikipedia

Husayn avoid fighting in the holy city of Mecca and he decided to travel towards the city of Kufa in Iraq where people asked for his help. He went with his family and small group of his followers. However, before they could reach Kufa, Yazia's giant army tried to stop them in the desert of Karbala, despite being some thousands of people against the giant army, Husayn fought bravely with his army but ultimately he was martyred and the survivors were taken prisoners. And that is how battle of Karbala took place and named after the dessert where the tragic incident took place.

Read Also Muharram 2026: Everything To Know About The First Month Of The Islamic Lunar Calendar

Ashura 2026

Ashura is the most important day of Muharram which takes place on the 10th day. In the gulf countries, Ashura is celebrated today on Thursday, June 25. Meanwhile, in India it will be observed a day after on Friday, June 26, 2026.