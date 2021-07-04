Mumbai: 'Muddemaal' worth Rs 21 lakh went missing, ASI booked

Mumbai: A retired Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI) attached to Niramal Nagar police station has been booked for criminal breach of trust by public servant after 'muddemaal' (recovered property) worth Rs 21.6 lakh found to be missing from the police station post his retirement. The ASI identified as Nadakumar Kharat was 'muddemaal' clerk and was the custodian of the recovered property before his retirement, the police are yet to arrest him.

According to the police, Kharat was muddemaal clerk between 2015 to 2020.

Being a muddemaal clerk it was his responsibility to safe keep recovered properties of various cases and maintain a record of it.

The incident came to light when the responsibility was given to another constable post Kharat's retirement, while going through records, he could not find cash and ornaments worth over Rs 21 lakh which was pertains to recoveries made in 133 different cases, said an official from Nirmal Nagar police station.

After the constable alerted his seniors, Kharat was called for clarification, however, he failed to turn up, said an officials. Following this an offence under section 409 of the IPC was registered against Kharat.