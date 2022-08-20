Mumbai: Much-awaited Dharavi redevelopment to shape up in next 3 months | Photo: BL Soni

The much-awaited Dharavi redevelopment project to take shape in the next three months. Deputy Chief Minister and Housing Minister of State Devendra Fadnavis has assured of speedy implementation of Asia's biggest slum redevelopment project on Saturday.

Before taking charge of the housing ministry, Fadnavis took a review of the project earlier this month.

SVR Srinivas, CEO of the Dharavi redevelopment project, said that they are working closely with the government on project planning and execution strategies. Srinivas further said, "First, we will prepare a document of earlier decisions that were taken regarding the Dharavi redevelopment project and submit it to the government for approval. Further clearances will be obtained to begin all project-related work."

When asked about the Railway land parcel that will be part of this redevelopment project Srinivas replied, "We are confident of getting the land parcel soon and a new tender will be called once the land parcel is handed over to the authority."

The proposed Dharavi redevelopment project was earlier pegged at around Rs 28,000 crore.

Situated in the heart of Mumbai, Dharavi is one of the biggest slums in Asia and its redevelopment is pending for the last 16 years. In 2020, former Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray-led Mahavikas Aghadi (MVA) government scrapped the previous tender following the refusal of Railways to hand over the land to carry out the project.

Dubai-based Seclink Technologies Corporation had emerged as the highest bidder, quoting a price of Rs 7,500 crore, as against Adani Group, the second bidder, which quoted Rs 4,529 crore for the Dharavi redevelopment project. In fact, Sealink had moved the International Court of Arbitration in Geneva, along with the Bombay High Court, against the Maharashtra government's decision to scrap the Dharavi redevelopment tendering process.

Before the MVA government came into power, the Devendra Fadnavis government had pushed for the redevelopment of Dharavi. It had merged all 12 sub-clusters in one and had offered floor space index of four to developers interested to take up this project.

