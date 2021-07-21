Mumbai: MU declares final-year BCom last semester exam results

Following a prolonged wait, the much-awaited results of final year Bachelor of Commerce (BCom) semester 6 examinations were declared on Wednesday by the University of Mumbai (MU) at http://www.mumresults.in/. Out of 67,974 students who appeared for the examination, 49,796 students have successfully cleared leading to a pass percentage of 94.54 per cent.

The last semester examination of the final year BCom course was conducted in April-May 2021 via online mode. Till date, MU has announced 65 results of different courses of the summer session. The MU had announced final year Bachelor of Science (BSc) results yesterday

Students were awaiting results of BCom final semester examination as it is a major course among the general Undergraduate (UG) programmes of MU. Results of the final year last semester examination of Bachelor of Arts (BA) programmes have not been announced yet.

Vinod Patil, director of Board of Examination and Evaluation of MU said, "The final year BA results are in the final stage and will be announced soon. Efforts are also being made to announce other results in time. All officers and staff of the examination and computer department has been working day and night for the last two days to announce results."

Suhas Pednekar, Vice-Chancellor (VC) of MU said, "During Covid-19, MU has made it a priority to announce the results of all regular and backlog exams on time. The university has declared results on time because degree colleges conducted examinations via online mode and uploaded marks on the portal."