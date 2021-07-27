Mumbai: MU declares BA last semester exam results

The University of Mumbai (MU) declared results of the final year Bachelor of Arts (BA) programme semester 6 examination on Tuesday at http://www.mumresults.in/. Out of the 14,224 students who appeared for the examination, 9,308 students have successfully cleared it, clocking a pass percentage of 93.21 per cent.

The last semester examination of the final year BA course was conducted online in May. Till date, MU has announced 92 results of the summer session.

On Tuesday, the varsity announced two results of the summer session: third year BA (Chemical Engineering) semester 8 and BE (Information Technology Engineering) semester 8 along with the final year BA course.