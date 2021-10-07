Mumbai: MSRDC to construct 8 missing creek bridges first

The Mumbai State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) implementing agency to carry out the proposed 715 kilometre long Revas-Reddy coastal highway on the line of California state coastal line will firstly construct eight missing creek bridges. These creek bridges will be at Revas, Dighi, Bankot, Kelshil, Dabhol, Jaigad, Bhatye and Wadatiware.

A senior MSRDC official, who did not wish to be named said, "Before starting the coastal road project these missing creek bridges will be constructed. This will facilitate connectivity and cut short the distance. Besides, the famous tourist attraction places like temples, beaches, forts will be nearby."

Meanwhile, he asserted that currently the MSRDC appointed consultants are studying the proposed project. "Soon the proposal will be sent to the Chairman, which is led by the Urban Development Minister Eknath Shinde. A detailed project report will be prepared and therafter tenders will be called," added the official.

As this proposed road will be same as the California state coastal road, the MSRDC official stated that it too will have viewing points where travellers can stop and enjoy the scenic view of the sea. About 140 km of this 715 km long road will be pass from the waterfront at one go. It will promote tourism related activities, he stressed.

The Revas-Reddy Coastal Road project has been divided into four phases. The first phase includes developing the missing bridges, land acquisition among other works. It will be a two and four lane Road, as per the MSRDC.

Besides conceptualizing this coastal road project which will be a longer route, the MSRDC is also simultaneously studying the 400 km Konkan expressway project. This project will cut Mumbai-Sindhudurg travel distance.

