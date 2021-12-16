Mumbai: MSRDC offers Bandra Worli Sea Link toll collection

The Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) has offered toll collection rights on Rajiv Gandhi Sea Link popularly called as Bandra Worli Sealink. It is looking for a private experienced agency for carrying out the job, tender for which has been floated recently.

According to a MSRDC official who did not wish to be named, "Interested bidders can quote the highest price for the contract and the agency that offers the best value will be selected. The reserve set price of toll rights for three years is Rs 692 crore. Hence, the contractor who quotes over and above the reserve price, will be evaluated accordingly."

The Free Press Journal had reported that the MSRDC in August last year, for the first time had offered toll rights of the Bandra-Worli Sealink for 19 years. The estimated value generated through selling the toll rights was valued at an upfront cost of Rs 2,895 crore. However, due to the pandemic, the plan was postponed. Now the MSRDC has again decided to appoint contractors for three years instead of a longer period.

The previous contractor MEP Infrastructure's tenure had expired in January 2020. After which, a temporary contractor was appointed. The MEP infrastructure was collecting toll for the 5.6-km Sea Link and maintaining it since 2009.

According to the government toll on BWSL can be collected till 2039. Similarly, once ready, toll on Versova Bandra Sea Link, can be collected till 2052.

Published on: Thursday, December 16, 2021, 09:10 AM IST