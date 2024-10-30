Mumbai: MSRDC Appoints New Toll Collection Agency for Samruddhi Highway And Bandra-Worli Sealink

MSRDC appoints Ashmi Road Carrier Pvt Ltd as new toll collection agency for smoother operations on Samruddhi Highway and Bandra-Worli Sealink | FPJ/BL Soni

Mumbai: The Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) has appointed Nagpur-based Ashmi Road Carrier Private Limited as the new toll collection agency for the Hinduhrudaysamrat Balasaheb Thackeray Maharashtra Samruddhi Mahamarg (HBTMSM) and Bandra-Worli Sealink, hoping for smoother operations and a better passenger experience.

The agency, appointed through proper tendering process, took charge on October 11 for a three-month contract, as MSRDC seeks to reset standards after multiple service issues with the previous operator, Roadways Solutions, also based in Nagpur.

Roadways Solutions, which had managed toll collection since December 2022, faced mounting criticism from MSRDC over neglected passenger amenities and unresolved employee complaints, including repeated delays in salary payments. These lapses impacted service quality and the morale of around 2,800 employees across various toll plazas, causing frequent delays and frustrations for commuters on the expressway.

"We have been receiving lot of complaints from the agency's staff and other people regarding the conduct of the Roadways Solutions officials. While the staff complained about irregular pay as also discrepancies in depositing money towards their PF and insurance premiums, the people complained about arrogant behavior of the officials. We served show-cause notices to the agency hoping that it will mend ways. However, their behavior didn't change prompting us to serve them final notice in mid-September," an official from MSRDC said adding that the agency staff was also contemplating to go on strike against the autocratic behavior.

Accordingly, MSRDC terminated Roadways Solutions’ contract and brought in Ashmi Road Carrier Private Limited under a short-term arrangement, aiming to swiftly address the gaps in toll operations and improve traffic flow at the Bandra-Worli Sealink and Samruddhi Mahamarg toll plazas. While toll collection is now under new management, MSRDC will continue overseeing passenger facilities and maintenance, keeping a close eye on quality and efficiency improvements during the transition.