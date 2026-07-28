Mumbai: MSHRC Gives MCGM Final Opportunity To Respond In Powai Madrasa Complaint, Warns Of Ex Parte Order

The MSHRC has warned the MCGM that it may decide the Powai madrasa complaint ex parte if the civic body fails to file its response | AI Generated Representational Image

Mumbai, July 29, 2026: The Maharashtra State Human Rights Commission (MSHRC) has granted the Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai (MCGM) one final opportunity to file its response in a complaint alleging that an illegally constructed madrasa in Powai is causing severe inconvenience to nearby residents.

The Commission cautioned that if the civic body fails to submit its reply at the next hearing, it will proceed to decide the matter ex parte against the corporation. The matter has been posted for hearing on July 30.

Residents Raise Civic Concerns

The complaint has been filed by Powai residents Sangeeta Rodrigues and Inderjeet Singh Oshan, who have alleged that a madrasa operating near Mukteshwar Ashram at IIT Market has been constructed without authorisation and is functioning as a school despite repeated complaints to civic authorities.

According to the complainants, the continuous movement of people and loud conversations at the premises have disrupted their day-to-day lives. They have also expressed concern over the structural safety of the building, alleging that a portion of its ceiling had collapsed but that no action has been taken by the MCGM.

During the latest hearing, the complainants appeared before the Commission and submitted additional written representations alleging violations of the Right to Education Act. However, neither the Municipal Commissioner nor the Deputy Commissioner of Police, Zone X, was represented before the Commission.

Commission Seeks Response

The MSHRC directed that copies of the complainants' submissions be furnished to the absent respondents and instructed them to file their replies before the next date of hearing. The Commission made it clear that failure to appear or respond would result in the complaint being decided ex parte.

The case has been pending before the Commission since 2024. During earlier proceedings, the complainants had placed on record several civic documents, including notices and correspondence issued by the MCGM between 2011 and 2012 concerning alleged unauthorised construction at the premises, complaints regarding the use of the school building as a mosque, and construction of additional structures without permission. They also submitted photographs allegedly showing unauthorised rooms built on the terrace and a staircase encroaching upon the public footpath.

Earlier Observations By MSHRC

Meanwhile, the Commission, in its earlier proceedings, had criticised the MCGM for filing what it termed an inadequate affidavit. It had observed that instead of answering specific questions regarding the legality of the construction, the permissions obtained by the institution, and complaints of noise pollution, the corporation had merely informed the Commission that it had sought information from the school management.

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The Commission had also taken note of a report submitted by the Deputy Commissioner of Police, Zone X, which stated that two rooms constructed on the terrace appeared to be unauthorised.

The report further recorded that the building was in a dilapidated condition, raising concerns over public safety, and noted the complainants' allegation that the terrace rooms had been illegally constructed and rented out. It also recorded that a civil dispute concerning the property is pending before a competent court.

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