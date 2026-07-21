Mumbai: MSHRC Closes Malad Illegal Dumping Complaint After BMC, Collector And Mangrove Cell Take Enforcement Action

The Maharashtra State Human Rights Commission closed the Malad illegal dumping complaint after noting that authorities had initiated legal action and demolished unauthorised structures | AI Generated Representational Image

Mumbai, July 20, 2026: The Maharashtra State Human Rights Commission (MSHRC) has closed a complaint alleging illegal dumping and destruction of natural resources near Marina Enclave Complex in Malad (West), holding that the concerned authorities had taken adequate action, including registering criminal cases and demolishing unauthorised structures.

The complaint, filed in October 2024, alleged continuous dumping of debris, rubble and solid waste, along with burning activities, on land behind P-3 Studio at Patharewadi, Malad.

The complainant claimed that agricultural land, shrubs, mudflats, swamps, a natural pond and land adjoining mangrove forests were being damaged despite repeated representations to various authorities.

Joint Inspection Conducted

During the proceedings, the Commission called for reports from the Mumbai Suburban Collector, the Mangrove Cell and the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

A joint inspection conducted by the Taluka Level Mangrove Forest Protection and Conservation Monitoring Committee on February 13, 2025, found temporary sheds, scrap material, welding units and large quantities of debris on government and private land.

However, the inspection found no evidence of mangrove destruction. According to the Collector's affidavit, while no mangroves were visible at the inspected GPS locations, some areas fell within 50 metres of existing mangroves or mudflats based on Maharashtra Remote Sensing Application Centre (MRSAC) maps.

Consequently, an FIR dated April 2, 2025, was registered at Malwani Police Station against Kader Ahmed Qureshi and Anant Koli under Section 15 of the Environment (Protection) Act, 1986.

The SDM also informed the Commission that eight to 10 temporary encroachments on government land were demolished in May 2025. A second inspection in January 2026 again found unauthorised structures and debris but no mangrove destruction.

Commission Closes Complaint

The BMC further informed the Commission that it had registered cases under the Maharashtra Regional and Town Planning (MRTP) Act, leading to a criminal case at Malwani Police Station. Notices were issued to encroachers and the unauthorised structures were demolished on February 26, 2026.

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Observing that the Collector's office, the Mangrove Cell, the police and the BMC had initiated legal and demolition proceedings, the Commission held that the grievance regarding official inaction had been adequately addressed and disposed of the complaint.

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