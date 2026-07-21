Mumbai: MSHRC Hears Complaint Alleging CSMT Railway Police Assault; Complainant Seeks ₹5 Lakh Compensation

The Maharashtra State Human Rights Commission is hearing a complaint alleging assault by a Railway Police constable at CSMT and seeking ₹5 lakh compensation | Representational Image

Mumbai, July 20, 2026: The Maharashtra State Human Rights Commission (MSHRC) is hearing a complaint filed by Nashik resident Daut A. Shaikh, who has alleged that he was assaulted by a Railway Police constable at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) on September 24, 2025, and has sought Rs 5 lakh compensation for the alleged violation of his human rights.

The complaint came up for its first hearing before the Commission in December 2025. Shaikh alleged that the incident occurred while he was at CSMT railway station and sought action against the accused police constable along with monetary compensation.

The complaint is supported by several medical documents, including certificates issued by Gokuldas Tejpal Hospital, St. George Hospital, Mumbai, and medical records from Grant Government Medical College dated September 27, 2025.

CCTV Footage And Evidence Examined

Pursuant to the Commission's directions, PSI Anil Vasant Sonar of CSMT Railway Police submitted CCTV footage of the location where the alleged assault took place. However, the Commission observed that during its examination of the footage, the exact frame showing the alleged incident could not be identified.

During the proceedings, the complainant clarified that the alleged assault occurred between 11.30 pm on September 24, 2025, and 1.30 am on September 25, 2025.

Shaikh has further accused the police of destroying electronic evidence. According to the Commission's order, in his written submissions, the complainant alleged destruction of electronic evidence, negligence by the Inquiry Officer and irregularities relating to medical evidence.

He sought the registration of an FIR against Police Constable Sameer Namdeo Jadhav under Sections 115 and 118 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), and against the Inquiry Officer under Sections 238 and 251 of the BNS. He has also reiterated his claim for Rs 5 lakh compensation.

Medical Reports Submitted

Meanwhile, the Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) submitted a report along with medical opinions from doctors at Gokuldas Tejpal Hospital, Sir J.J. Group of Hospitals, Grant Government Medical College, St. George Hospital and Bombay Hospital.

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The Commission noted that none of the medical opinions submitted by the ACP concluded that the treatment received by the complainant was attributable to the alleged physical assault by the police constable.

The order in the case is yet to be uploaded by the Maharashtra State Human Rights Commission.

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