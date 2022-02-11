Mumbai: MRVC to procure new 238 AC locals having inbuilt infotainment and CCTV system with better performance characteristics

New air-conditioned locals of the city will not only have passengers information system similar to metro trains but will also have inbuilt infotainment and CCTV system. Further, these trains will have better performance characteristics for maximum speed and better acceleration and deceleration capacity.

Existing air-conditioned local trains in the city have an acceleration/deceleration capacity of .54 meters per second square, while the newly proposed new air-conditioned local will have more than .70 meters per second square acceleration/deceleration capacity.

"Keep in mind upcoming metro networks of the city we will not only trying to upgrade the passenger's amenities but also in progress to rationalization of fares of Air-conditioned local train of the city," said a senior officer of railway board adding that tendering process of procurement of 238 new already started by Mumbai Rail Vikas Corporation (MRVC).

Confirming the development, Ravi Agarwal, Chairman and Managing Director of MRVC said, "We are in the process to issue tender for the purchase of 238 new air-conditioned locals for Mumbai suburban. All trains well equipped with state of art passenger information system, inbuilt infotainment systems, high power CCTV cameras and route map similar to metro trains."

"Specifications for these new local trains are being finalized. These local trains will have better passengers amenities as compared to currently running in Suburban section of Mumbai " further added Agarwal.

Asked about sitting arrangements of proposed new air-conditioned local trains, Agarwal said, "It's yet not finalized, but it will be better than currently running air-conditioned local trains of Mumbai suburban network."

Under MUTP 3 and MUTP 3A, 238 AC locals (47 in MUTP-3 and 191 in MUTP-3A) will be procured by 2024. Given the 25-year lifespan of rolling stock, these rakes will serve the suburban network until 2050.

The procurement of new 238 AC locals had been sanctioned under the MUTP-3 and MUTP-3A, but the procurement process was stopped after a letter written by the Zonal Railway.

Published on: Friday, February 11, 2022, 11:40 PM IST