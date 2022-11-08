Mumbai: MRVC throws open new linkway, staircase at Charni Road within 28 days

The new staircase and linkway FOB at Charni Road was thrown open to people on November 6 | FPJ

The story of delays of several infrastructural projects is common to Mumbai but the Mumbai Rail Vikas Corporation (MRVC) set an example by completing an important foot-over-bridge link with staircase before the target at Charni Road.

The MRVC had 45 days to dismantle and reconstruct the FOB, linkway and the staircase for the Western suburban station. The bridge was thrown open for use on November 6, 17 days in advance.

"After the preliminary planning of dismantling old FOB, old Stair case, internal target of 45-50 days was set for dismantling and building new link way and staircase connecting platform 2 and 3 on the North end of the station," said an official of MRVC.

The official added that the 40-meter-long Charni Road FOB and staircase were dismantled during night blocks to cause minimum inconvenience to the public.

"The dismantling of two spans of old FOB and staircase was done by engaging 40 laborers and two cranes during the night under Traffic and Power Block. Further, the dismantled material/scrap was meticulously disposed of from the site so that there is no hindrance in passenger movement and also in construction work" he said.

Another official further elaborated that the construction work was planned such that it required minimum machinery and public hindrance. He added that work requiring major machinery were completed during the night.

All the structural members were fabricated in the workshop from October 7 to November 4 in phased manner and these structural members were utilised on need basis at the site. Thus, the site was mostly kept cluster free to facilitate free passenger movement during day time, the official added.

Confirming the development Sunil Udasi, Chief public relation officer of MRVC said, "Approximately 20 traffic and power blocks of around 3 to 4 hours each were utilised at night and approximately 20 to 25 laborers were engaged round the clock in shift duties to carry out the work."

"The closure of old FOB was notified from October 5. However, it was actually closed on October 9 and the work was accomplished on November 6 by MRVC " he added