 Mumbai: MRGSA Organises Award Ceremony To Felicitate Poets, Artists & Authors On Aug 25
The awards will be presented by the ministers – Sudhir Mungantiwar, Mangal Prasad Lodha, and MLA Yogesh Sagar.

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Friday, August 25, 2023, 12:14 AM IST
Maharashtra Rajya Gujarati Sahitya Academy | File Pic

Mumbai: The Maharashtra Rajya Gujarati Sahitya Academy under the chairmanship of santoor exponent and columnist Snehal Muzoomdar has organised an award ceremony to felicitate eminent poets, authors and artists on August 25, at the Bhavan's Cultural Centre, Andheri.

The awards will be presented by the ministers – Sudhir Mungantiwar, Mangal Prasad Lodha, and MLA Yogesh Sagar. The 33 awardees include Udayan Thakkar, Hareesh Meenashru, Narottam Palan, Sarup Dhruv, Hemen Shah and theatre personalities like Meenal Patel and Manoj Shah. The function will be followed by a cultural programme.

