Madhya Pradesh: Army War College Conducts Award Ceremony

FP Photo

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): Merit certificates were awarded at Army War College to felicitate participants of Advanced Diploma Course in Child Psychology and PG Diploma Course in Yoga. Dr Ramdas Atram, vice-chancellor, Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar University of Social Sciences (BRAUSS) graced the occasion as the chief guest and awarded certificates.

Usha Pandey secured the first position in Advanced Diploma Course in Child Psychology and Prachi Singh secured the top position in PG Diploma Course in Yoga. The courses were focused towards enhancing knowledge base and providing critical skills to spouses of military personnel. A number of such courses were conducted at Army War College for the Academic Year 2022-23.

Read Also MP: Mayor Blames BJP For Heaps Of Trash In City