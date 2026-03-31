Mumbai: MP Ravindra Waikar Urges Rail Ministry To Restore Dadar–Ratnagiri Train Service, Calls For Extension To CSMT To Ease Daily Commuter Woes | File Pic (Representational Image)

Mumbai: Member of Parliament Ravindra Waikar has urged Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw to restore the Dadar–Ratnagiri passenger train service up to Dadar railway station and, if feasible, extend it further to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT).

In a formal representation submitted to the minister, Waikar highlighted that the train has long been a preferred and essential mode of transport for lakhs of commuters travelling between Mumbai and the Konkan region, including workers, farmers, students, and families. For nearly 25–30 years, the service operated regularly up to Dadar, becoming an integral part of daily life for many.

However, the service was discontinued during the COVID-19 pandemic and later curtailed to operate only up to Diva station. This decision, Waikar noted, has caused significant inconvenience to passengers, who now have to rely on additional local train travel to reach Diva, increasing travel time, cost, and physical strain.

The MP emphasized that the situation is particularly challenging for women, senior citizens, children, and those travelling at night. He also pointed out that poor road conditions along the Mumbai–Goa highway make road travel difficult and risky, further underlining the importance of restoring the passenger train service.

Waikar informed that he had earlier submitted a detailed request on January 10, 2025, but no concrete action has been taken so far. He expressed concern over the continued neglect by railway authorities, which has led to growing dissatisfaction among passengers.

Calling the issue one of public sentiment and daily necessity for Konkan residents, Waikar urged the Railway Ministry to immediately restore the train service up to Dadar and consider extending it to CSMT for greater convenience. He said such a move would provide major relief to lakhs of passengers travelling between Mumbai and the Konkan region.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/