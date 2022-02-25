Mumbai: Motormen of Central Railway warns of not working over time from February 27th; may impact local train services

Motormen and suburban Train manager ( earlier know as Gaurd) of Central Railway Mumbai division has threatened to stop doing the over time from February 27th 2022, which might affect the operation of local train services. Total sanctioned strength of Moterman in CRs Mumbai Division is 923 out this 112 post are vacant. Currently only 811 moterman on roll in CRs Mumbai Division.

Vivek Shishodia Divisional Chairman of Central Railway Mazdoor Sangh said " We don't want to disturb our affect local services, but lackadaisical approach of CRs Mumbai Divisions administration has forced us to do so" According to Sisodia, this could lead to cancellation of several local .services .



Shishodia also a moterman further added, "we are demanding since last so many years to fill the vacancies, besides that 112 post moterman's & sub train manager's post in CRs Mumbai Division are still vacant, which is putting extra pressure on the suburban working currently ".



However, a senior officer of CR assured a speedy solution. “There is a set system of dialogue between the union and the administration. The issues will be resolved amicably,” he said

"This issue is regarding non payment of dues of scheduled overtime since last two months , besides of several meetings with concerned officials, our dues are still unpaid , hence we decided stop working over time from February 27th 2022" said a member of National Railway Mazdoor Union, who is also a moterman and driving local trains more than decades.

There are vacancies of 113 motormen's on the Central Railway and the motormen are working under immense stress. It would be unfair to make them work extra and hence, a decision has been taken that the motormen will not put in extra hours, since it may compromise safety," said another moterman who didn't want to be quoted.

Currently CRs Mumbai Division running 1810 suburban services daily, Recently 36 additional suburban services has been also added by CR, hence workload on moterman and train guards increases gradually.

Published on: Friday, February 25, 2022, 08:17 AM IST