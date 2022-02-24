After Uttar Pradesh, Congress organizes 'Ladki hoon, lad sakti hoon' marathon in Mumbai

The campaign that began during the Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls, seems to spread towards the entire nation. Congress has geared up to instill and salute women power through its slogan, 'Ladki hoon, lad sakti hoon.'

The Congress has announced a marathon to be held in Mumbai on February 27, 2022 at Nariman Point near Trident hotel.

"Women power to now rage on in Mumbai! What started in UP is all set to grip the entire nation," read the post by Congress on their official Twitter page.

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra first gave the election slogan last year before the wake of election in the country. Marathons were held in parts of UP were hundreds of young girls engaged in warmup exercises on a open ground and marched in crowds amidst COVID-19 concerns.

Published on: Thursday, February 24, 2022, 04:14 PM IST