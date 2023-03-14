Mumbai: Motorman who avoided possible derailment of local train felicitated | FPJ

Mumbai: A motorman of Central Railway Mumbai division who averted a possible derailment of a local train on February 12, felicitated with “General Manager’s Safety Award” on Tuesday for showing alertness and helping to avoid possible mishaps during the month of February 2023.

Apart from Shelke four other employees of central railway including two each from Pune and Solapur division were also felicitated on the occasion. Shelke was driving a Kasara bound local with more than hundred passengers on board.

Place where the Incident happened on February 12 between Ombermali and Kasara station | FPJ

Motorman Mahendra Shelke, who was driving a Kasara bound local train on February 12 noticed buckling on the track between Kasara and Ombermali at around 3pm . "After starting from Ombermali station Shelke noticed buckling on the track. He immediately stopped the train and saved the day. Due to dedication, alertness and prompt action of the motorman, an untoward incident has been avoided," said an officer of CR.

When asked about the seriousness of the incident a retired track engineer said, "in case buckling in the track the chance of derailment is very high. No doubt Shelke showed alertness and saved the day otherwise the local train could have derailed."

Mahendra Shelke who has been driving local trains since approximately ten years, said, "this type of award boosts up the moral of workers. When asked about the incident he said, "after starting from Ombermali station I noticed buckling on the track and immediately applied the emergency brake and stopped the train safely and informed the guard of the train who informed the concerned officials about the incident. train departed around one hour later after attending the track issue." According to shelke, the speed of the train was nearly 30 kmph.

"The awards were given in appreciation of their alertness during duty, their contribution in averting untoward incidents and ensuring safety in train operations during the month of February, in a function held at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai on Tuesday," said officials of CR.

"The award consists of a Medal, commendation certificate, a citation of exemplary safety work and a cash award of Rs. 2000," said officials.

Engineer suspended for negligence

According to sources, track renewal work was on, prima facie before allowing the train movement necessary precautions were not taken hence alignment of track was disturbed on day when temperature increased. "For this negligence, section track engineer was suspended for six days, and a major penalty charge sheet has been also issued to the section engineer, further enquiry is on," said a workers union leader foc central railway.

Naresh Lalwani, General Manager Central Railway appreciated the alertness of the staff who were being awarded and mentioned that they are exemplary role models for everyone to emulate.

Apart from Mahendra Shelke, Motor Man of Mumbai Division, other safety awardees are D K Mourya, Loco Pilot Passenger, Pankaj Kadekar, Station Manager from Pune Division, Rajnesh Ranjan Loco Pilot Goods and Rajesh Wadia, Technician from Solapur Division.

