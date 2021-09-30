Mumbai: Motorist booked for speeding away with traffic cop perched on bonnet

A motorist was booked by the DN Nagar police station for allegedly driving when a traffic cop had tried to stop him. The policeman attached to the DN Nagar traffic division had caught the motorist entering a wrong lane and had sat on the bonnet of the car to stop him from speeding away. The motorist has been booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code for assault on public servant to deter him from duty, rash driving and endangering life or personal safety of others. Arrests are yet to be made in the case, said the police.

According to police sources, the incident occurred around 11.15am on JP Road, near Azad Nagar metro station in Andheri (West), when traffic constable Vijaysingh Gurav was on his duty. A black Creta car, driven by the accused, was seen entering the wrong lane. Upon being asked to stop, the motorist showed a card and claimed that he was from the 'press', following which he tried to move ahead, stated the FIR filed with DN Nagar police station. In a bid to stop the driver, Gurav sat on the Creta car's bonnet and asked him to move out of the vehicle. The driver, however, ignited the car and rushed the vehicle with Gurav on its bonnet. As Gurav got down from the bonnet to save his life, the driver allegedly sped past the crowd and fled.

A video of the incident was shot by a bystander. Subsequently, a case was registered against the driver and the DN Nagar police are on the lookout for him. Gurav sustained no injuries.

Published on: Thursday, September 30, 2021, 11:51 PM IST