Mumbai: Motorcycle Found Near Gorge, Helmet Spotted At Bottom; Drone-Assisted Search Underway For Missing Cognizant Employee | File photo

Mumbai: A motorcycle was found lying on the road leading to the Garamal Hiranandani site, above the connecting link at a newly developed tourist point, at around 6.30 am on Wednesday. A gorge is located alongside the road.

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Senior citizens who had gone for a morning walk noticed the motorcycle and alerted others. The motorcycle appeared to have crashed. Its ignition was on and the meter indicated that it was in fourth gear. A helmet was subsequently found near a tree at the bottom of the gorge, raising the possibility that the rider may have fallen into the gorge.

The Help Foundation has launched a search operation in the gorge, with volunteers physically searching the area. One of the volunteers is also using a drone camera to scan the gorge. The search operation is currently underway, with police personnel also present at the spot.

A wallet found in a bag near the motorcycle contained ATM and credit cards bearing the name Rahul Sumit Mishra. The documents indicated that he is an employee of Cognizant. When the phone number linked to him was dialled, the mobile phone kept on the motorcycle rang, indicating that it belonged to the same person.