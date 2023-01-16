Mumbai: More young adults suffer from high BP, reveals BMC survey

Mumbai: The BMC's door-to-door screening – which started from Jan 4 – has found that around 15% of surveyed citizens aged above 30 years and working suffer from hypertension. So far, 13,774 have been screened across 21 wards under the campaign against non-communicable diseases (NCD). Of them, 1,115 were suspected to suffer from hypertension, while 2,068 have been diagnosed with high blood pressure.

Hypertension is one of the leading causes of death across the world, and data emerging from the NCD corners set up in civic hospitals in the last four months shows that 11% of those tested have blood pressure issues.

BMC Additional Commissioner Dr Sanjeev Kumar said it has been more than two weeks since the campaign started and it has received a good response from the citizens. The civic body is mainly focusing on non-communicable diseases as cases are increasing day-by-day.

“We need to wait and watch as still more citizens are likely to undergo screening in the coming days for which community health volunteers or medical health officers are doing the door-to-door campaigns. For now, 8% are suspected hypertension patients which means there might be more cases which are left undiagnosed. The main aim is to focus on non-communicable diseases which are neglected most of the time and it becomes the biggest threat in future,” he said.

According to the doctors, patients who suffer from an existing condition of hypertension apart from checking their blood pressure, need to follow the intake of prescribed medication regularly.

“Hypertension is a major contributing risk factor for heart disease. The prevalence of hypertension in young individuals is on the rise. One of the main reasons is that they are less likely to seek medical attention as they feel that they are fit and fine. It can thus remain undetected for a long time,” said a senior doctor who is part of the campaign.

Explaining the condition further, the medico said that a person is known to be hypertensive when the individual's blood pressure remains more than 140 mm Hg systolic and 90 mm Hg diastolic. “If you have never been diagnosed with hypertension and you have no other serious medical problems, the American Heart Association recommends that you have your blood pressure checked at least once every two years,” the doctor added.

Survey details

Campaign started

Jan 4

Total no. of people screened

13,774

No. of those with high BP

2,068

No. of suspected patients

1,115

Wards covered

21

The prevalence of hypertension in young individuals is on the rise. One of the main reasons is that they are less likely to seek medical attention as they feel that they are fit and fine. It can thus remain undetected for a long time. - Doctor