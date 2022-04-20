Mumbai: More women prefer contraceptive injections Antara, Copper T over pills

There has been an almost three-fold rise in the usage of the Antara- the injectable contraceptive in the last one year compared to Copper T which is the traditional contraceptive method for women. According to the statistics provided by the civic health department for the last five years, 15,284 women have used this contraceptive injection. However, the doctors believe that though use of Antara has increased but still women use Copper T- the intrauterine device (IUD) which continues to be the most preferred contraceptive method for women looking for family spacing.

“Copper T is an age-old method of contraception. Women find it convenient and consider it as a long-term solution for contraception. Antara has to be taken every three months and it becomes difficult for women to keep a track many times. That is the main reason why we are seeing more Copper T usage than Antara,” explained BMC executive health officer, Dr Mangala Gomare.

While P D Hinduja Hospital and Research Centre consultant IVF and gynaecology, Dr Arati Adhe, said the increasing prevalence of cancer has led to limited usage of contraceptives which contain estrogen. Hence, the preferred choice for married couples is Copper T as it acts as a mechanical contraception. When attached with a long levonorgestrel cylinder, it’s called mirena. “It acts like a treatment option for heavy bleeding as well as uterine conditions like adenomyosis so along with the mechanism of contraception it also acts like a treatment for adenomyosis and once it is put in the uterus the duration of action lasts 5 years. Injectable contraceptives have given trouble like inter menstrual spotting which is not suitable for working women hence they avoid this option,” she said.

The state health department had launched Antara in July 2017 with the aim to increase the use of contraceptives. Both Copper T and Antara help the woman to ensure an adequate gap before the next child. Following which the department of family welfare has initiated efforts at various levels for the use of these injections to increase the use of contraceptives rather than abortions. “These injections are given free of cost in municipal hospitals, maternity hospitals, medical colleges. Re-pregnancy can occur seven to ten months after stopping the use of this injection. It is also useful for breastfeeding mothers in the postpartum period. There are no physical side effects after using these injections,” said a doctor from the family planning department.

Senior gynaecologist from the civic health department said that the main reason for women opting for Copper T is that it’s the most effective method to prevent side effects of any other contraceptives pills. “Although there are many types of contraceptives and products available in the market, they are a bit expensive and less effective. So, if women want to avoid any kind of drug problem, then Copper-T can be an effective way.”

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Wednesday, April 20, 2022, 11:31 PM IST