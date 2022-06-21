Mumbai: More than 75 yoga teachers to conduct yoga sessions in local trains on International Yoga Day | AFP File Photo

On International Yoga Day, more than 75 yoga teachers of Mumbai, in coordination with a yoga organization called 'Heal Station', will be teaching yoga on the local trains from 10.30 am onwards starting from CSMT station to Borivali on Tuesday.

The founder of Heal Station, Ruchita Shah, said, "We are starting by 10 am from the concourse hall where people usually wait for their train at CSMT station. After which from the central line we will board a train for Dadar, then later at Mumbai central we will conduct some yoga sessions, then again at CSMT and back to Mumbai central. There are more than 75 yoga teachers participating who will be divided into groups of five and there will be yoga sessions conducted at once in the entire train. The entire program will be held between 10 am to 2.30 pm, the last session will be conducted on the Borivali train from Mumbai Central at 1.30 pm which will reach Borivali by 2.30 pm."

Regarding the yoga teachers, Ruchita said that the teachers are from different institutions which are supporting her organisation called 'Heal Station'. "The teachers are between the age of 18 to 77, all very enthusiastic and forthcoming when it comes to yoga irrespective of their age."

About the expected response from the commuters, she said, "Usually there is a common notion that the commuters of western line participate in new initiatives more compared to central or harbour line, but when we had a dry run a few days back we were pleasantly surprised looking at the good response we got from the commuters of central and harbour line as well."

Some of the yoga asanas which will be included during the sessions in the train will be parvatasana, box breathing, immunity boosting mudras (a set of subtle physical movements), hand stretching, shoulder rotation and many more exercises which can be easily done by commuters while travelling in the train, added Shah.

International Yoga Day has been celebrated every year on June 21 since 2015 with the aim to spread awareness about the benefits of yoga. The theme for this year's International Day Of Yoga is “Yoga for Humanity”.