Mumbai: More than 50K take the vaccine shot in city

More than 50,000 beneficiaries were vaccinated on Saturday at the 126 Covid vaccine centres set up by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation across the city. According to the vaccine data, 50,725 registered beneficiaries were inoculated in the last 24 hours, of which 3,875 were administered with Covaxin. However, only five minor side effects were reported at the centres on Friday.

Suresh Kakani, additional municipal commissioner (health), BMC, said, they have decided to vaccinate more numbers of beneficiaries following which cases will be controlled. For which they will also carry out awareness drives to encourage people to take the vaccine, so far considered the best bet against the Covid-causing SARS-CoV-2 virus.

“We realise there is vaccine hesitancy among Mumbaikars following which we will be creating awareness regarding the vaccine. Moreover, soon more eligible beneficiaries will be added in the next phase of vaccination,” he said.

Moreover, the doctor said that as a result of the phenomenon, the numbers fail to rise proportionately. “We have not yet finished vaccinating all the healthcare workers even though their drive began almost three months ago. This points towards a certain hesitancy,” said the doctor.

Dr Rahul Pandit, member of Covid-19 task-force said all elderly beneficiaries should take vaccine as it will give certain protection due to the vaccine. “More of the elderly have been vaccinated so far. Even if they get the infection after the vaccine, they may get a mild attack,” he said.