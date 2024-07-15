Mumbai: Monsoons Increase Lake Water Levels To 5.08 Lakh Million Litres, Easing Water Shortage | Photo: Representative Image

Mumbai: In the past two weeks alone, the water levels in the seven lakes have risen by approximately 4.22 lakh million litres. Starting with a total stock of 85,605 million litres on July 1, the lakes' capacity has now increased to 5.08 lakh million litres as of July 15. By comparison, during the same period last year, the lakes held 4.50 lakh million litres of water. Despite surpassing last year's levels, the current stock is projected to meet demands for only the next 127 days.

The dwindling water stock in the seven lakes led to a water crisis in June, prompting the civic body to implement a 10% water cut starting from June 5. However, heavy rainfall has been blessing Mumbai city and the neighbouring Thane district over the past few days. Modak Sagar, Tansa, Upper Vaitarna, and Middle Vaitarna lakes have received substantial rainfall in the last 24 hours ending at 6 am on Monday. As a result, the total water stock in the lakes, which stood at 18.73% on July 8, has surged to 35% in just one week.

According to data from the BMC, Modak Sagar lake received 99 mm, Tansa received 93 mm, and Middle Vaitarna received 120 mm of rainfall in the last 24 hours. The city's annual water requirement totals 14.47 lakh million litres. BMC calculations indicate that each percentage point of water stock translates to three days of water supply. Currently, BMC supplies 3,850 million litres of water per day to the city. With the current water stock, the city's water supply is expected to last until the end of October.

Total water stock in seven lakes on July 15..

Year ...water stock (ml)....percentage

2024....508108...35

2023...450965....31.16

2022...1082862....74.82

Lakes.....current level ....overflow level (all figures in metres)

Upper Vaitarna..595.95.....603.51

Modak Sagar....155.72......163.15

Tansa...126.31......128.63

Middle Vaitarna....258.33.....285

Bhatsa...120.90......142.07

Vihar...77.60.....80.12

Tulsi...137.92.......139.17