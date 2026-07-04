Mumbai Monsoon Update: Vikhroli, Versova & Andheri Record Highest Rainfall Till 1 PM Today Amid IMD's Red Alert For City

Mumbai: Heavy downpour lashed parts of the city on Saturday, causing severe waterlogging and flooding in several areas.

According to the latest Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) release on July 4, rainfall data from 8 am to 1 pm showed the regions that received the highest rainfall during the day.

Eastern suburbs receive highest rainfall

In Eastern Zone 6, the Building Proposal Office in Vikhroli West of N Ward received the highest rainfall of the day at 164.2 mm, followed by Tagore Nagar Municipal School in Vikhroli of S Ward, which received 155.4 mm.

While the Western Suburbs Zone 4 was also severely hit by the downpour, Chakla Municipal School in Andheri of K East Ward received 126.6 mm of rainfall, while Andheri Fire Station of K West Ward recorded 125.2 mm.

The highest rainfall in the western suburbs was witnessed at the Versova WWTF and Lagoons area of K West Ward, which recorded 144.2 mm.

South Mumbai records lower rainfall

South Mumbai witnessed less rainfall compared to the eastern and western suburbs. Zone 1 Colaba Pumping Station in A Ward received 66.8 mm of rainfall, followed by Zone 2 Pratishtha Nagar Municipal School in Sion of F North Ward, which recorded 58.2 mm. Colaba Fire Station in A Ward recorded the lowest rainfall at 46.8 mm.

Rail services affected

As parts of the city continued to receive heavy rain, several areas reported severe waterlogging and flooding. The downpour also impacted railway services.

Due to the continuous rainfall, railway tracks were flooded, disrupting train services and causing further delays across the network. Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has maintained a Red Alert for the city and neighbouring districts, advising citizens to avoid unnecessary travel amid the intense rainfall.

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