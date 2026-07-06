Mumbai Monsoon Tragedy: Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis Announces ₹5 Lakh Aid After Mankhurd House Collapse Kills 6, Including 5 Children

Mumbai Monsoon Tragedy: CM Devendra Fadnavis Announces ₹5 Lakh Aid After Mankhurd House Collapse Kills 6, Including 5 Children |

Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday expressed deep grief over the tragic house collapse incident in Mankhurd that claimed six lives, including five children, amid relentless monsoon rains battering the city. The Chief Minister announced financial assistance of Rs 5 lakh each to the families of the deceased and assured all possible support from the state government.

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The deadly incident occurred around 8.30 pm on Sunday at Chawl No. 5 in Janta Nagar, behind Hanuman Mandir in Mankhurd, where two to three hutments of a ground-plus-three-storey structure collapsed following continuous heavy rainfall.

According to officials, seven people were trapped under the debris after the structure caved in. Rescue teams rushed to the spot and pulled out the victims from the rubble. Five people were taken to Shatabdi Hospital and declared dead on arrival, while two others were shifted to Rajawadi Hospital, where one more victim succumbed during treatment. One injured person remains in stable condition. The deceased have been identified as Aliya (7), Muskan (14), Nihal (6), Nabiya (2), Munaf (7) and Soni (32).

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In a statement posted on X, the Chief Minister’s Office said Devendra Fadnavis had paid tribute to the deceased and expressed solidarity with their families. “We share in the sorrow of the families who lost their loved ones in this unfortunate incident,” the statement read.

Mumbai Mayor Ritu Tawde visited Govandi’s Shatabdi Hospital late Sunday night to console the grieving families and review the situation. Maharashtra Samajwadi Party President Abu Azmi also visited the hospital and met the family members of the victims.

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The Mankhurd collapse has pushed Mumbai’s monsoon-related death toll this season to 11. Earlier incidents linked to heavy rains, including tree falls and structural collapses, had already claimed multiple lives across the city.

Mumbai Lashed By Heavy Rains

Meanwhile, heavy rains continued to lash Mumbai on Monday, inundating low-lying areas and disrupting transport services. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an Orange Alert for Mumbai, warning of heavy to very heavy rainfall at several places and extremely heavy rain at isolated locations over the next 24 hours.

The weather department has also warned of gusty winds reaching speeds of 60 to 70 kmph during intense rain spells, urging citizens to remain cautious and avoid vulnerable structures and flood-prone areas.