Mumbai Monsoon Tracker: City To Get Rains Within 8-10 Days After Onset Of Monsoon In Kerala In Next 24 Hours, IMD Forecasts

Mumbaikars, brace yourselves for some much-needed relief from the sweltering heat! The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Thursday monsoon will arrive in the city and across the state on in eight to 10 days after the southwest monsoon hits Kerala within the next 24 hours.

The arrival of the monsoon in Kerala signals its northward journey through India, bringing cooler temperatures and a much-needed break from the blistering heat under which several states are reeling. This means that in just over a week, the rains should start spreading across Maharashtra.

IMD expects one day early arrival of southwest monsoon in Kerala

Director of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) in Mumbai Sunil Kamble told ANI on Wednesday that the IMD is expecting arrival of the monsoon in Kerala one day in advance than its usual date of June 1.

"The normal date of onset of monsoon over Kerala is June 1. But we are expecting a day advanced monsoon and within 24 hours we are expecting monsoon to reach Kerala. Once monsoon arrives in Kerala it takes eight to ten days to cover Maharashtra," Kamble said.

#WATCH | Maharashtra: IMD head Sunil Kamble says, "If you talk about Mumbai, the temperature range of Mumbai is 35 36 degrees centigrade. And for the summer season, these are quite normal temperatures. But because of the high humidity, like 80% to 90% humidity is there. That's… pic.twitter.com/e5fOTQNXWo — ANI (@ANI) May 29, 2024

Explaining about the ongoing intense heat in the city, he noted, "If you talk about Mumbai, the temperature range of Mumbai is 35-36 degrees centigrade. And for the summer season, these are quite normal temperatures. But because of the high humidity, like 80 per cent to 90 per cent humidity is there."

Hot and humid conditions in Mumbai for next 48 hours

Meanwhile, the IMD predicted partly cloudy sky in city and suburbs, with the maximum temperatures reaching around 35°C deg and the minimum temperature hovering around 29°C in the next 24 hours. However, the weather agency warned that Mumbai and suburbs are likely to experience hot and humid conditions for the next 48 hours.