Mumbai Monsoon Relief: Powai Lake Overflows As Heavy Rainfall Ease Water Crisis After BMC’s 10% Cut Amid Low Reservoir Levels | Video | File pic

Mumbai: Following heavy rainfall over the past two days, Powai Lake, an artificial water body, reached its full storage capacity and began overflowing around 5.30 a.m. on Wednesday. The lake has a storage capacity of 545 crore litres and is used only for industrial and other non-potable purposes, including supplying water to the Aarey Milk Colony, civic officials said.

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The overnight downpour also rekindled hopes of easing Mumbai's water crisis, with heavy rainfall across the catchment areas of the city's seven drinking water lakes boosting storage. The fresh inflows added nearly two days' worth of water, taking the total stock to 1.03 lakh million litres (ML), or 7.18% of the lakes combined capacity. The available water is now sufficient to meet the city's drinking water needs until August 20.

The improvement comes after the BMC imposed a 10% water cut across Mumbai and its suburbs from May 15 amid rapidly depleting lake levels. The civic body also suspended water supply to construction sites and swimming pools, froze new water connections and curtailed commercial water consumption. The BMC supplies about 4,100 ML of water daily, while a total storage of 14.47 lakh ML by October 1 is required to comfortably meet the city's annual drinking water demand.