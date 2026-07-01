 Mumbai Monsoon Relief: Powai Lake Overflows As Heavy Rainfall Ease Water Crisis After BMC’s 10% Cut Amid Low Reservoir Levels | Video
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai Monsoon Relief: Powai Lake Overflows As Heavy Rainfall Ease Water Crisis After BMC’s 10% Cut Amid Low Reservoir Levels | Video

Mumbai Monsoon Relief: Powai Lake Overflows As Heavy Rainfall Ease Water Crisis After BMC’s 10% Cut Amid Low Reservoir Levels | Video

Heavy rainfall over the past two days caused Powai Lake in Mumbai to reach full capacity and overflow at 5.30 a.m. on Wednesday. The inflow also improved levels across the city's seven lakes, raising total storage to 1.03 lakh ML (7.18%). This has eased the water crisis, following BMC’s 10% water cut imposed in May amid low reservoir levels.

Shefali Parab-PanditUpdated: Wednesday, July 01, 2026, 11:48 AM IST
Mumbai Monsoon Relief: Powai Lake Overflows As Heavy Rainfall Ease Water Crisis After BMC’s 10% Cut Amid Low Reservoir Levels | Video
Mumbai Monsoon Relief: Powai Lake Overflows As Heavy Rainfall Ease Water Crisis After BMC’s 10% Cut Amid Low Reservoir Levels | Video | File pic

Mumbai: Following heavy rainfall over the past two days, Powai Lake, an artificial water body, reached its full storage capacity and began overflowing around 5.30 a.m. on Wednesday. The lake has a storage capacity of 545 crore litres and is used only for industrial and other non-potable purposes, including supplying water to the Aarey Milk Colony, civic officials said.

The overnight downpour also rekindled hopes of easing Mumbai's water crisis, with heavy rainfall across the catchment areas of the city's seven drinking water lakes boosting storage. The fresh inflows added nearly two days' worth of water, taking the total stock to 1.03 lakh million litres (ML), or 7.18% of the lakes combined capacity. The available water is now sufficient to meet the city's drinking water needs until August 20.

Read Also
Mumbai Monsoon Fury: IMD Issues Orange Alert, Warns Of Heavy Rainfall Across Konkan Region For Next...
Mumbai Monsoon Fury: IMD Issues Orange Alert, Warns Of Heavy Rainfall Across Konkan Region For Next...

The improvement comes after the BMC imposed a 10% water cut across Mumbai and its suburbs from May 15 amid rapidly depleting lake levels. The civic body also suspended water supply to construction sites and swimming pools, froze new water connections and curtailed commercial water consumption. The BMC supplies about 4,100 ML of water daily, while a total storage of 14.47 lakh ML by October 1 is required to comfortably meet the city's annual drinking water demand.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/ 

Follow us on