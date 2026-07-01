Mumbai Monsoon Fury: Over 190 mm Rainfall Recorded In City In Past 24 Hours; Trombay, Mankhurd & Mulund Receive Heaviest Showers | Photo Credits: Vijay Gohil

Mumbai: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on 10.15 am this morning has issued an Orange Alert for moderate to intense rains spells at isolated locations for the next three hours for Konkan region, which includes districts of Mumbai, Thane, Palghar, Raigad, Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Meanwhile, Mumbai has been received moderate to heavy rainfall since Sunday. On Tuesday, the IMD has sounded Orange alert for heavy to very heavy rainfall for the next four days. The heavy downpour continued on Tuesday night. In the last 24 hours, several areas have received more than 175 mm rainfall, leading to a typical monsoon scene of waterlogging at low lying locations, slow moving road and railway traffic and stranded commuters.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

As per BMC's disaster management cell data, the weather stations which recorded highest rainfall in the last 24 hours (Tuesday 10 am to Wednesday 10 am) included - Shahaji Nagar, Trombay (191 mm), Maharashtra Nagar, Mankhurd (185 mm), LBS Mulund Check Naka (175 mm), Tagore Nagar, Vikhroli (145 mm), Collector colony, Chembur (163 mm), Byculla fire station (162 mm), Nair Hospital, Mumbai Central (143 mm), Kandivali fire station (138 mm), Dindoshi Fire station (136 mm) and BKC fire station (139 mm) among others.

In a relief to water crisis in the metropolis, the Powai lake, one of the most important artificial lakes in the BMC area, started overflowing around 5.30 am today. With a water holding capacity of 545 crore litres, the lake's water is used only for industrial purposes. As of Tuesday, Mumbai had just 6.93 per cent of usable water remaining in its seven lakes.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Meanwhile, in a tragedy, a 51-year-old man died after a portion of a balcony from a MHADA cessed building collapsed at Walkeshwar in South Mumbai late Tuesday night. The incident took place amid heavy rains, recording second monsoon death of the season.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

On Tuesday afternoon, an 11 year old school boy lost his life after a tree collapsed on the school bus carrying 13 children. Four others were injured in the mishap, but are in stable condition. The tree uprooting is prima facie attributed to weakness roots due to road concretisation, triggering the huge tree tree fall amid rains.

The weather department has warned citizens of Mumbai and nearby districts to be careful as heavy rainspells are expected in the next four days. So far Mumbai's Colaba observatory has recorded 510 mm rainfall this monsoon, while Santacruz observatory has recorded 513 mm. The average rainfall so far Mumbai has received this season is 20.41%, BMC data says.