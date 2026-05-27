Mumbai Monsoon Preparedness Under Scanner As BMC Extends Desilting Deadline Until June 10 In Mankhurd, Govandi And Chembur

Delayed desilting work in several Mumbai nullahs has triggered concerns over flood preparedness ahead of the monsoon season | File Pic

Mumbai, May 28: With just days remaining before Mumbai’s desilting deadline, several nullahs, especially in Zone 5 — covering Mankhurd, Govandi and parts of Chembur — have still not seen work begin, corporators alleged at the BMC Standing Committee meeting on Wednesday. Amid mounting concerns over monsoon preparedness, the civic administration has extended the deadline for these areas till June 10.

Taking strong exception to the delays, Standing Committee Chairman Prabhakar Shinde directed the administration to crack down on defaulting contractors and initiate strict action against those failing to complete the work within the revised timeline.

Corporators raise concerns over delayed work

During the discussion in the Standing Committee, Congress leader Ashraf Azmi alleged that the desilting exercise existed “only on paper”, claiming that the Standing Committee’s inspection visit on May 25 exposed the poor ground reality in Deonar, Mankhurd and along the Mithi River.

NCP corporator Dr Saeeda Khan and BJP corporator Pravin Darekar also raised objections, alleging that large quantities of silt removed from nullahs had been left dumped along the edges, risking it being washed back into the drains during rainfall.

Shiv Sena (UBT) corporator Deepmala Badhe alleged that desilting work in nullahs in her Bhandup constituency is yet to begin.

Leader of the House Ganesh Khankar accused officials of “making a mockery” of the Standing Committee, claiming engineers were absent from sites and that new contractors were deliberately denied dumping grounds and dumper support.

Khankar also demanded stricter enforcement of the plastic ban, blaming plastic waste for choking nullahs, and called for surprise inspections of desilting sites.

Administration promises action against contractor

Shiv Sena (Shinde faction) corporator Anjali Naik also flagged poor progress in the Gavanpada and Bharat Nagar nullahs, stating that during a site visit on Tuesday, no machinery or cleaning activity was visible. She said residents were blaming local corporators for the inaction and alleged that work in some stretches was being managed using contractors from Zone 6.

Vipin Sharma, Additional Municipal Commissioner, said the contractor appointed for Zone 5 had failed to carry out the work from the very beginning, forcing the civic body to persuade the Zone 6 contractor to take up work in the affected areas.

Also Watch:

“We will ensure the work is completed by June 10, and administrative action against the Zone 5 contractor is already underway,” Sharma said. Meanwhile, Shinde directed civic officials to register FIRs against contractors responsible for delays in the execution of works.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/