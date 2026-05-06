Mumbai Monsoon Preparedness: Mayor Ritu Tawde Orders CCTV Monitoring Of Nullah Desilting, Pushes Flood Prevention Measures | VIDEO

Mayor Ritu Tawde inspects nullah desilting work and orders CCTV monitoring ahead of monsoon | X - @mybmc

Mumbai, May 5: Mayor Ritu Tawde has directed officials to install CCTV cameras to closely monitor the desilting of nullahs and to construct retaining walls wherever necessary.

On Tuesday, she inspected ongoing desilting work in the eastern suburbs along with civic officials, reviewing progress and emphasising stricter oversight of flood-prevention measures.

Inspection of desilting work across eastern suburbs

Tawde, along with Standing Committee Chairman Prabhakar Shinde, conducted an on-site inspection of pre-monsoon works underway at various locations in the eastern suburbs.

She reviewed desilting operations at multiple drains, including Usha Nagar (Bhandup East), Boundary Nala (Mulund East), Somaiya Nala (Ghatkopar), and Nala No. 10 (Kurla West). Large-scale silt removal using advanced machinery is underway, with thousands of metric tonnes already cleared from key drains, and the works targeted for completion by May 31.

Focus on monitoring, safety, and mechanisation

Tawde directed strengthening drain safety through protective walls, increased manpower, and mechanisation, including robotic systems where necessary, and stressed complete removal of silt, floating waste, and debris to prevent waterlogging in vulnerable areas.

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She also ordered CCTV installation at all drain-cleaning sites with access for elected representatives to monitor progress, and called for coordinated, accountable execution and wider use of robotic technology for cleaning underground drains and culverts to ensure an effective monsoon preparedness system.

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