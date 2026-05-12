Mumbai Monsoon Preparedness: BMC Standing Committee Rejects Disaster Control Room Video Wall Proposal Over Blacklisted Contractor

BMC’s disaster management video wall project faces delay after objections over awarding the contract to a blacklisted contractor | File Photo

Mumbai, May 12: Commissioning of a video wall based on the latest technology at the BMC disaster management’s Main Control Room and Alternate Control Room at Parel has been delayed as the Standing Committee on Tuesday rejected the proposal, questioning why a blacklisted contractor was selected.

The broadcast of CCTV cameras available on the video wall under the above project plays an important role in disaster management. With less than a month remaining for the monsoon, the administration will now prepare a revised proposal.

Standing committee objects to blacklisted contractor

The lowest bidder was M/s Star Electric, a blacklisted contractor, which had bid for the project at 22.5% lower than the estimated project cost.

The Rs 7.51 crore video wall project is under the Mumbai City Surveillance Project of the Maharashtra Government. At present, the broadcast of more than 5,500 cameras of the first phase and more than 4,200 cameras of the second phase are available on the above video wall, out of which only 50 to 60 cameras are available on the video wall at a time.

Project aimed at strengthening disaster management

The video wall would enable the disaster management cell to live view more CCTV displays, GIS-based control and command systems, flooding spots, status of rescue operations, weather department websites, Doppler radar, etc.

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Standing Committee Chairman Prabhakar Shinde said, "Yes, the refusal of the proposal will delay the project. The administration has accepted that the contractor is a blacklisted one. It is not correct to award the contract to a blacklisted contractor. If the administration is serious about commissioning the video wall before the monsoon, it can bring in the revised proposal within a month's time."

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