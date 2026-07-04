Mumbai Monsoon Mayhem: Roads, Footpaths Submerged On Western Express Highway In Goregaon East, Amid Heavy Rainfall - VIDEO

Severe flooding was reported on Mumbai’s Western Express Highway disrupting vehicular movements |

Mumbai: As heavy rain continued to lash the city, severe flooding was reported on Mumbai’s Western Express Highway on Saturday. Due to continuous rainfall, both the road and the footpath in Goregaon East, in front of Mahananda Dairy, became severely waterlogged.

In a video shared by dahisarkarofficial on Instagram, the extent of the flooding can be seen. Vehicles are seen struggling to move through the waterlogged stretch amid the intense rainfall.

Moreover, several vehicles slowed down due to flooding on both sides of the road. Cars were seen half-submerged, while people struggled to move their vehicles through the accumulated rainwater.

Waterlogging disrupts traffic

Meanwhile, severe waterlogging was reported from several parts of the city. Following flooding in different areas, traffic movement was badly affected, while in some places vehicular movement came to a complete halt.

Following the India Meteorological Department (IMD) Red Alert, heavy rain also caused severe waterlogging at Mumbai's Andheri East Subway.

Mumbai, Maharashtra: Following the IMD's Red Alert, heavy rain caused severe waterlogging at Mumbai's Andheri East Subway. Dewatering pumps were deployed to drain the water, while authorities barricaded both ends of the subway and temporarily suspended vehicular and pedestrian… pic.twitter.com/E27AOaHXPm — IANS (@ians_india) July 4, 2026

However, dewatering pumps were deployed to drain the water, while authorities barricaded both ends of the subway and temporarily suspended vehicular and pedestrian movement.

According to reports, the intense rainfall posed challenges for Mumbaikars as rainwater entered homes and shops in several areas, disrupting normal life and causing inconvenience to residents. Following the heavy rainfall, the Andheri subway was shut.

Mumbai, Maharashtra: Heavy rainfall caused waterlogging, leading to the closure of Andheri Subway. Water also entered homes and shops in several areas, disrupting normal life and causing inconvenience to residents pic.twitter.com/oNA2l4uem6 — IANS (@ians_india) July 4, 2026

Rail services also affected

Meanwhile, multiple incidents of trees collapsing and being uprooted were also reported across the city. Moreover, railway services were also affected as tracks were flooded with rainwater, delaying commuters. As local train services across the Central, Western and Harbour lines running behind schedule, causing inconvenience to thousands of commuters.

Even amid the heavy rainfall, schools and colleges were given a holiday, prioritising students' safety.

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