Mumbai Monsoon Mayhem: Huge Tree Falls Near Mulund Station, Traffic Movement Comes To A Halt

Huge Tree Falls Near Mulund Station, Traffic Movement Comes To A Halt | X/@meee_mumbaikar

A massive tree collapsed near Mulund railway station (West) on Monday morning amid heavy rainfall and gusty winds, bringing traffic movement to a complete halt and causing significant inconvenience to commuters.

The tree fell across the road near the busy station area, blocking vehicular movement during the morning hours. Images from the scene showed the uprooted tree occupying the entire carriageway as vehicles queued up on either side of the obstruction.

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Authorities Alerted, Clearance Work Initiated

The incident was flagged on social media, with residents urging the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), Mumbai Fire Brigade and Mumbai Traffic Police to immediately clear the obstruction and prevent any untoward incident.

Responding to the complaint, the BMC said the Mulund Traffic Division had been informed and subsequently confirmed that the concerned ward officials had been directed to take necessary action. Traffic authorities and civic teams were mobilised to clear the fallen tree and restore normal movement.

Fresh Incident Amid Rising Tree-Fall Complaints

The Mulund tree fall is the latest in a series of weather-related incidents reported across Mumbai since the onset of the monsoon. According to civic data, the BMC has received more than 250 complaints of tree falls and collapsed branches across the city this season.

The city also witnessed a sharp spike of 142 tree-fall incidents in a single day during a recent spell of torrential rain and strong winds. At least three people have lost their lives in separate tree-collapse incidents over the past week, highlighting the dangers posed by severe monsoon weather.

Heavy Rain Continues To Batter Mumbai

Mumbai and its neighbouring regions have been witnessing intense rainfall accompanied by strong winds over the past few days, leading to waterlogging, traffic disruptions and multiple incidents involving fallen trees and damaged structures.

Earlier in the day, a large hoarding also collapsed in Thane's Subhash Nagar area amid the adverse weather, underlining the impact of the ongoing monsoon conditions across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region.