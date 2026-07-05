Mumbai Monsoon Mayhem: Heavy Rain Causes Severe Waterlogging, Disrupts Vehicular Movement Across Several Parts of City - WATCH

Heavy rainfall continue to lash Mumbai and its neighbouring regions |

Mumbai: Heavy rainfall continued to lash Mumbai and its neighbouring regions on Sunday, triggering severe waterlogging and flooding across several areas. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has maintained a Red Alert for Mumbai and adjoining districts, warning of heavy to extremely heavy rainfall as the active monsoon spell persists.

Several parts of the city witnessed strong gusty winds, affecting traffic and vehicular movement on Western Express Highway, leading to slow vehicular movements.

Mumbai, Maharashtra: Moderate rainfall accompanied by strong winds lashed the Western Express Highway, with vehicular traffic on the highway continuing to move normally despite the weather. pic.twitter.com/auQPcPaZEe — IANS (@ians_india) July 5, 2026

Moderate to heavy rainfall accompanied by strong winds also lashed the Santacruz Highway. Despite the adverse weather conditions, vehicular movement on the highway remained largely normal.

Mumbai, Maharashtra: Moderate rainfall accompanied by strong winds lashed the Santacruz Highway, with vehicular traffic on the highway continuing to move normally despite the weather. pic.twitter.com/UPOyEcs3e1 — IANS (@ians_india) July 5, 2026

Visuals from Kurla Terminus surfaced online, highlighting the extent of waterlogging in the area and raising serious concerns over road safety. Flooded roads near the terminus disrupted vehicular movement and caused inconvenience to commuters.

Mumbai, Maharashtra: Amid heavy rain and a Red Alert in Mumbai, waterlogging has been reported near Kurla Terminus. Road flooding has disrupted vehicular movement and caused difficulties for commuters in the area pic.twitter.com/4dZvDNpVXl — IANS (@ians_india) July 5, 2026

Several areas of Nalasopara, including Central Park, Tulinj Bridge, and Alliance Hospital Road, also reported severe flooding, affecting traffic movement. To prioritise public safety, municipal authorities deployed drainage pumps at multiple locations to clear the accumulated rainwater.

Nalasopara, Maharashtra: Rain continues in Nalasopara amid a Red Alert in Palghar district. Waterlogging has been reported at Central Park, Tulinj Bridge, and Alliance Hospital road, affecting traffic. Municipal pumps have been deployed for drainage operations pic.twitter.com/Z4r7cOGrAz — IANS (@ians_india) July 5, 2026

The IMD has issued a Red Alert for Mumbai, Thane, Palghar, Raigad, and other neighbouring districts, forecasting heavy to extremely heavy rainfall accompanied by gusty winds reaching speeds of 50–60 kmph at isolated places.

Weather Information: Nowcast Warning

Date: 05-07-2026

Time of Issue: 1000 Hrs IST

Validity: 3 hours



Red Warning

Weather: Intense spells of rain with gusty winds reaching 50-60 kmph very likely to occur at isolated places.

Districts: *Mumbai, Thane, Raigad*.



Take… — माझी Mumbai, आपली BMC (@mybmc) July 5, 2026

Authorities have urged citizens to avoid unnecessary travel as waterlogging continues to affect several parts of the city. Incidents of tree falls have also increased due to the persistent rainfall, with recent cases reported from Dadar, Churchgate, Thane, and other areas.

Meanwhile, a major road cave-in was reported on LBS Marg in Bhandup (West) amid the heavy rainfall. According to reports, nearly a 100 ft × 100 ft stretch of the road collapsed opposite the Asian Paints premises, where excavation work was underway. The incident occurred at around 1 pm.

Civic officials confirmed that no injuries were reported. However, a tempo parked at the site fell into the collapsed portion of the road.

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