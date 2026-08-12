Mumbai Monsoon Mayhem: 7 Killed, 7 Injured After Ghatkopar West Hill Slope Collapse; BMC Announces ₹4 Lakh Aid For Victims’ Families | VIDEO

Rescue teams clear debris after the Ghatkopar West hill slope collapse that killed seven people and injured seven others, while the BMC announced ₹4 lakh assistance for each deceased victim’s family and ₹50,000 for the injured | AI Generated Image (Photo Credits: Salman Ansari)

Mumbai, August 12, 2026: At least seven people were killed and seven injured after a hill slope collapsed in Ashok Nagar, Ghatkopar West, amid heavy rain early on Wednesday. The landslide brought down a large peepal tree and sent mud and debris crashing onto nearby huts, trapping sleeping residents.

The seven injured were rescued and rushed to Bhabha Hospital, Kurla, and Rajawadi Hospital, Ghatkopar; all are reported to be stable. The deceased include four members of the same family, along with one unidentified victim, while one more person is feared trapped under the debris.

#WATCH | Maharashtra: Landslide occurred at Gaushiya Chawl, Chirag Nagar, near Rathod Medical in Kurla, at around 3:48 am. Three to four people are suspected to be trapped. Rescue operation underway. pic.twitter.com/uLeHolcD70 — ANI (@ANI) August 12, 2026

The incident was reported at around 3.48 am when a large section of hill no. 3 in Ashok Nagar, adjoining the slum, collapsed following heavy rainfall. The landslide sent a massive amount of soil and debris crashing onto several huts, trapping residents who were asleep at the time.

Jolted awake by the deafening impact and cries for help, residents rushed out of their homes to escape, while others desperately searched for family members and neighbours trapped beneath the rubble. The sudden collapse triggered panic across the settlement as rescue teams raced against time to reach those buried under the debris.

Maharashtra: BMC Mayor Ritu Tawde and Additional Municipal Commissioner (Eastern Suburbs) Avinash Dhakne visited the site of the landslide in Ghatkopar



(Photo Source: BMC) pic.twitter.com/hlEuRlpHcj — IANS (@ians_india) August 12, 2026

Rescue Operation Faces Challenges

Around 70–75 personnel, including National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams, Mumbai Fire Brigade, local police, BMC workers and private contractor staff, were deployed in the rescue operation.

By 2 pm, seven bodies had been recovered from the debris and shifted to Rajawadi Hospital in Ghatkopar and Bhabha Hospital in Kurla for postmortem.

“The extremely narrow accident site and approach road — barely wide enough for one person to pass at a time — made the operation particularly challenging,” said Avinash Dhakne, Additional Municipal Commissioner.

Teams from multiple agencies deployed specialised victim-detection cameras and other equipment to search for signs of life beneath the rubble. Firefighters and NDRF personnel, assisted by local residents, formed human chains to manually clear mud and debris using iron pans and plastic sacks as the search continued.

Victims Identified

Four people rescued from the debris were shifted to Bhabha Hospital in Kurla for treatment. They have been identified as Sohel Ansari, 18, who suffered a head injury; Mohamad Ansari, 14; Naimuddhin Eqbal Khan, 28; and Sajid Ansari, 16.

Three other injured persons — Farana Dilber Khan, 28; Dilber Amnulla Khan, 38; and Shamin Muslim Khan, 26 — are undergoing treatment at Rajawadi Hospital and are reported to be in stable condition.

The deceased have been identified as Mohamad Samir Ansari, 14; Sahil Husen Abdul Kazi, 19; an unidentified 45-year-old person; Aban Arif Shaikh, 2; Manat Arif Shaikh, 4; Marjina Arif Shaikh, 27; and Viket Ramesh Yadav, 27.

Officials Cite Prior Warning

“The BMC had issued a notice warning residents about the risk of landslides, but people continued to live in the vulnerable area. The recent spell of heavy rain may have further weakened the hillock, with continuous rainfall over the past two days potentially seeping into the rocks and soil, destabilising the slope and root systems. This may have triggered the collapse of boulders and the uprooting of the large tree,” the official added.

Assistant Municipal Commissioner of L ward Anil Jadhav said that the entire area was on collector land.

Residents Describe Panic

Residents said houses located at the lower end of the landslide-prone hillock bore the brunt of the collapse, with boulders and debris hurtling down the slope and crashing directly onto structures below.

Anil Sandade, 45, an idli vendor at Ghatkopar railway station, said boulders came tumbling down from three sides, blocking several entrances to the locality.

The rescue operation continued throughout the day until late evening. “An accidental death report (ADR) has been registered at Ghatkopar police station, and further investigation is underway,” Deputy Commissioner of Police Ganesh Shinde said.

Compensation Announced

Mayor Ritu Tawde and Additional Municipal Commissioner Avinash Dhakne visited the site and reviewed the rescue efforts. Tawde announced immediate financial assistance of Rs 4 lakh to the kin of each deceased victim and Rs 50,000 towards the medical treatment of each injured person.

Also Watch:

Meanwhile, in 25 out of 36 constituencies in Mumbai, 257 places are classified as dangerous hilly areas. Between 1992 and 2026, 340 people have died and more than 300 have been injured in landslides.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/