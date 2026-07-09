Mumbai Monsoon: Hospitals Report 30 Per Cent Surge In Viral Illness Cases After Heavy Rainfall

Doctors across Mumbai hospitals are reporting a sharp increase in viral, gastrointestinal and mosquito-borne illnesses following heavy monsoon rainfall | AI Generated Representational Image

Mumbai, July 9, 2026: Just one good spell of monsoon rain has led to a sharp rise in seasonal illnesses across hospitals in Mumbai and the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR).

Most private hospitals are reporting a 20–30% increase in daily OPD visits, with seasonal viral infections, influenza-like illnesses, gastroenteritis, and early cases of dengue, malaria and typhoid driving the surge.

Doctors say the spike has become evident over the past few days following heavy rainfall, with patients presenting with fever, cough, sore throat, body aches and fatigue. Children, senior citizens and people with underlying illnesses are among the worst affected.

Rise In Hospital Visits

The rise has been particularly noticeable among working-age adults. Reny Varghese, Chief Operating Officer, Zynova Shalby Hospital, Ghatkopar, said the hospital has recorded a 20% increase in patients aged 22–65 presenting with viral infections over the last three to four days.

Varghese advised people to maintain good hand hygiene, stay well hydrated, avoid crowded places, drink boiled water, consume freshly prepared home-cooked food and seek medical care if symptoms persist for more than two days.

The surge has also been significant in paediatric emergency departments. Dr Behzad Bhandari, Associate Consultant, Emergency Medicine, Narayana Health SRCC Children's Hospital, Mumbai, said the hospital has witnessed a 30–40% increase in children visiting the hospital since the onset of the monsoon.

"Most children are suffering from seasonal infections and other monsoon-related illnesses. While the majority of cases are not severe, early consultation and preventive measures are crucial to prevent complications," he said.

Doctors Advise Precautions

Physicians are also warning that the seasonal spike now extends beyond routine viral fever. Dr Amit Saraf, Director of Internal Medicine, Jupiter Hospital, Thane, said the hospital has witnessed a 20–30% increase in OPD consultations over the last two to three days following intense rainfall.

"Most patients are presenting with seasonal viral infections, including fever, upper respiratory tract infections, sore throat, cough and flu-like symptoms. We are also seeing a rise in acute gastroenteritis and suspected dengue cases," he said, adding that patients with asthma, chronic lung disease, diabetes and hypertension are also reporting worsening of their symptoms due to sudden weather changes and high humidity.

Adding to the concern, doctors say mosquito-borne diseases have already begun to surface. Dr Manjusha Agarwal, Senior Consultant, Internal Medicine, Gleneagles Hospital, Parel, said the hospital is currently seeing five to eight additional OPD patients daily with influenza-like illnesses and gastroenteritis.

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"Children and the elderly are the most affected. While most cases are mild, we are also seeing high-grade fever due to dengue and malaria, viral respiratory infections and severe cough requiring hospital admission. Typhoid cases are also rising," she said.

Doctors recommend eating freshly cooked food, drinking boiled or safe water, maintaining hand hygiene, avoiding exposure to stagnant water and seeking timely medical advice instead of self-medicating.

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