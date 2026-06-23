Mumbai Rain 2026: Viral Flu To Dengue, Watch Out For These Health Risks In Monsoon

Mumbai finally witnessed a proper spell of rain today, bringing much-needed relief from the heat and officially ushering in the monsoon season. With the weather department predicting more showers over the next few days, it's the perfect time to enjoy the rains but also stay mindful of seasonal health concerns.

From viral fevers to mosquito-borne diseases, here are some common health problems you shouldn't ignore this monsoon:

Viral Fever & Flu

The sudden change in weather and increased humidity make monsoon a peak season for viral infections. Symptoms like fever, body ache, sore throat and fatigue are common, so maintaining hygiene and immunity is essential.

Read Also Heavy Rain LASHES Mumbai: Simple Tips To Fight Viral Cold And Fever

Waterborne Diseases

Contaminated food and water can lead to illnesses such as gastroenteritis, typhoid and cholera. Drinking clean water and avoiding unhygienic street food can help reduce the risk.

Mosquito-Borne Diseases

Stagnant water during the rainy season creates breeding grounds for mosquitoes, increasing the chances of diseases like dengue, malaria and chikungunya. Using mosquito repellents and preventing water accumulation are important precautions.

Read Also Malaria Cases Nearly Double In Mumbai This June: How To Stay Safe Amid Monsoon Surge

Fungal Skin Infections

Constant dampness and humidity can trigger fungal infections, especially in areas prone to sweating. Keeping the skin dry and wearing breathable clothing can help prevent rashes and itching.

Respiratory Problems & Allergies

Monsoon weather can worsen asthma, allergies and other respiratory issues due to increased moisture, mould and pollution. People with existing respiratory conditions should take extra care and avoid exposure to allergens.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be considered a substitute for professional medical advice. Always consult your doctor for any concerns or questions regarding your health or medical condition.