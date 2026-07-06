Mumbai Monsoon Fury: Vikhroli, Malvani Record Nearly 250 mm Rainfall In 24 Hours As IMD Issues Red Alert; Check Details On Areas Most Affected | Photo Credits: Vijay Gohil

Mumbai: Mumbai remained on high alert on Monday after the India Meteorological Department (IMD) upgraded its rainfall warning for the city and Mumbai Metropolitan Region from Orange Alert to Red Alert amid intensifying monsoon activity and continuous heavy downpour across several areas.

The IMD has warned of extremely heavy rainfall over the next several hours along with strong winds reaching speeds of 80 to 90 kmph, prompting civic authorities to issue urgent public safety advisories and emergency preparedness measures across the city.

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Over 200 mm Rainfall Recorded In Several Areas

According to rainfall data released by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), several areas recorded over 200 mm rainfall during the 24-hour period between 8 am on July 5 and 8 am on July 6.

Among the highest rainfall-recording locations in Mumbai were the Building Proposal Office in Vikhroli West with 248.8 mm rainfall, followed closely by Malvani Fire Station at 248 mm and Borivali Fire Station at 243.2 mm. Chincholi Fire Station recorded 239 mm rainfall, while Tagore Nagar Municipal School in Vikhroli logged 235.4 mm rain.

Other heavily affected areas included T Ward Office with 229.8 mm rainfall, Gawanpada Fire Station in Mulund at 216.4 mm, Barve Nagar Municipal School at 216.2 mm, Dindoshi Fire Station at 208 mm and Charkop Sector 1 Municipal School in Kandivali with 206.8 mm rainfall.

Over 15,000 Civic Officials On Ground To Assist Citizens

In response to the worsening weather situation, the BMC stated that nearly 15,000 civic officials, emergency personnel and disaster management staff have been deployed across Mumbai and are working round the clock to tackle rain-related emergencies. Senior officials are continuously monitoring the situation and coordinating relief and rescue operations citywide.

Authorities have appealed to citizens to avoid unnecessary travel and remain indoors unless essential. Residents have also been urged to stay away from seafronts, weak structures, trees, electric poles and flood-prone areas due to the risk of accidents during heavy rain and gusty winds.

The BMC has asked citizens to immediately contact its emergency helpline number 1916 in case of flooding, tree falls, building collapses or any rain-related emergency situation. The Red Alert remains in force as Mumbai continues to battle intense monsoon conditions under an active weather system affecting Maharashtra and the Konkan region.