Mumbai Monsoon Fury: IMD Warns Of Extremely Heavy Rain & Gusty Winds; High Tide To Hit City In Afternoon - Check Timings Here

Mumbai high tides |

Mumbai: Mumbai woke up to heavy to very heavy rainfall on Thursday morning after intense overnight downpours triggered waterlogging across several parts of the city, disrupting traffic movement and delaying suburban railway services. Continuous rains through the night affected both South Mumbai and suburban areas, with several low-lying locations submerged due to the heavy spell.

Areas including Parel, Dadar, Sion, Byculla, Colaba and Marine Lines witnessed persistent rainfall overnight, while western and eastern suburbs such as Andheri, Kurla, BKC and Mulund reported waterlogging and slow-moving traffic during the morning rush hour. Heavy showers also lashed Virar in neighbouring Palghar district amid an intensified weather alert issued for the Mumbai Metropolitan Region.

According to weather officials, heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely to continue across Mumbai city and suburbs through the day, with the possibility of extremely heavy rain at isolated places towards late night and early morning hours. The IMD has also warned of occasional gusty winds reaching speeds of 50 to 60 kmph.

High Tide To Hit Mumbai In Afternoon

Authorities are closely monitoring the tidal situation as high tide is expected at 1.45 pm with waves reaching 4.27 metres, increasing the risk of waterlogging in low-lying coastal areas during periods of intense rainfall. Another high tide of 3.71 metres is expected at 1.31 am on July 3. Low tides are scheduled at 7.49 pm on Thursday and 7.11 am on Friday.

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The heavy downpour also impacted Mumbai’s suburban railway network, with local train services on the Western, Central and Harbour lines running around 10 to 15 minutes behind schedule. Thousands of commuters faced delays as rain-related operational issues and water accumulation near tracks slowed services during peak office hours.

Nowcast Red Alert Issued

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a nowcast Red Warning at around 7.45 am for Mumbai, Thane, Palghar and Raigad districts, forecasting intense spells of rain at isolated places over the next three hours. The weather department advised citizens to remain cautious and avoid unnecessary travel amid the possibility of further heavy rainfall and flooding in vulnerable areas.

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Mumbai and its metropolitan region have been witnessing intense monsoon activity since Monday, with heavy rain continuing to batter the city over the past few days. Authorities have warned that the strong rain spell is likely to continue for at least the next four days, and residents have been urged to stay alert, avoid flooded roads and remain indoors unless necessary.

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