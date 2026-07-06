Mumbai Monsoon Fury Continues For Seventh Day; Death Toll Reaches Five As Tree Falls, Collapses Batter City

Pics | Deceased Yunus Kundawala, and Aarey deceased |

Mumbai: On the seventh consecutive day, the incessant rains and gusty winds continued to batter Mumbai on Sunday. The monsoon-related deaths in the metropolis reached to five, with three deaths due to tree falls so far this year. Several citizens have been injured due to monsoon-related disasters including tree falls, short circuits, wall/house collapses etc.

Tree Fall Kills 63-Year-Old in Kurla

On Sunday noon, a 63-year-old man Yunus Kundawala, was killed as a tree collapsed on a shop in Kurla he was in. The incident took place on Sunday noon in Naupada, near BMC Hindi School, Kamani, Kurla West. The victim was taken to Fauzia Hospital immediately, where he was declared dead on arrival. The BMC granted ex-gratia relief of Rs 5 lakh to the Kundawala's family.

While on Saturday afternoon, a 18-year-old Hasan Raza Jahangir Alam Syed lost his life after a tree branch fell on the motorcycle he was riding in Aarey colony. As per officials, the victim had come to Aarey colony along with his friends to enjoy monsoon, when the free branch fell on his head and he lost consciousness. The victim was rushed to Balaji Hospital in Malad, but was declared dead on arrival. The police have registered Accident Death Report (ADR) in the incident.

Five Monsoon Deaths Recorded

This has taken the monsoon-related deaths in Mumbai to five. Since the monsoon fury began last week, the city has witnessed death of 11-year Vihan Shrivastav due to tree fall on the school bus in Chembur, a man lost life after falling into an open manhole in Sakinaka, and a resident in a MHADA cessed building in Walkeshwar was killed after the balcony collapsed amid heavy downpour.

Seven civic officials have been suspended so far, with three officers concerned to Chembur tree fall case and four officers including a assistant municipal commissioner in the Sakinaka open manhole death case.

Read Also KDMC Issues Urgent Evacuation Notice As Ulhas River Swells And Kalyan Creek Nears Overflow Amid...

276 Complaints in 24 Hours

"Due to heavy rains accompanied by gusty winds coming at the speed of 72 to 75 kilometers per hour, the disaster management received 276 complaints of trees/branches collapses in the period of 24 hours (Saturday 5 pm to Sunday 5 pm). Of the total complaints, there were 142 actual trees/branches falls. The civic employees promptly resolved the complaints and priority was given to clearing the traffic by clearing up the fallen branches/trees on the roads," the BMC officials said.

Amid heavy rainfall, a three-storey vacant building was also reported to have collapsed on Khan Abdul Ghaffar Khan Road near Worli Dairy. No injuries were reported in the incident.

The BMC in its statement said that following instructions by the municipal commissioner Ashwini Bhide, the entire civic system is on alert over the weekend, and officers and employees are working on ground to deal with any emergency situation. "All the department heads, engineers, pump operators, health workers as well as emergency response teams have been deployed at various places. Currently, as many as 10 thousand employees are working in the actual field, constantly monitoring the situation and taking necessary measures," the corporation said on Sunday evening.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/