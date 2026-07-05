KDMC Issues Urgent Evacuation Notice As Ulhas River Swells And Kalyan Creek Nears Overflow Amid Heavy Rain |

Kalyan: With incessant heavy rainfall pushing the water level of the Ulhas River to alarming levels and the Kalyan Creek nearing overflow, the Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) has issued an urgent evacuation notice to residents and cattle shed owners living along the creek, warning them to shift to safer locations before floodwaters inundate the area.

Flood-Prone Areas at Risk

The precautionary order comes amid mounting concerns over possible flooding in low-lying settlements, particularly in Retibandar and adjoining creekside localities, where hundreds of families and several cattle sheds remain vulnerable during the monsoon.

According to KDMC officials, hundreds of houses and dozens of cattle sheds are located along the creek, accommodating hundreds of buffaloes and several cows. The area witnesses flooding almost every monsoon as rising water levels enter the sheds, forcing livestock owners to move their animals onto nearby roads and bridges to prevent losses.

Precautionary Measure

With heavy rainfall continuing across the region for the past several days, civic authorities have intensified monitoring of flood-prone areas and issued notices directing residents and cattle shed operators to vacate vulnerable locations without delay. Officials said the move is purely precautionary and aimed at preventing any loss of life or property if the water level rises further.

The civic administration has appealed to citizens not to pay heed to rumours and to strictly follow official advisories. Authorities are maintaining close surveillance over low-lying areas and are prepared to initiate emergency response measures should the situation deteriorate.

The issue of cattle sheds along the creek has persisted for years despite repeated rehabilitation efforts. Although a dedicated relocation site for the cattle sheds was developed in Titwala several years ago, not a single cattle shed has been shifted there so far. As a result, livestock owners continue to face recurring hardship every monsoon, while civic authorities are compelled to undertake emergency measures whenever floodwaters threaten the area.

With the monsoon expected to remain active over the coming days, the administration has urged residents to cooperate with evacuation efforts and prioritise safety until the flood threat subsides.

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