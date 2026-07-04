Mumbai Monsoon Fury: City Braces For More Heavy Rainfall; High Tide Of 4.26 Metres To Hit Amid IMD Red Alert

Mumbai high tides |

Mumbai: Mumbai continued to witness moderate to heavy rainfall on Saturday as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) maintained a Red Alert for the city and neighbouring districts, warning of heavy to extremely heavy showers over the next 48 hours amid an active monsoon spell.

According to the latest forecast issued by the Colaba Observatory for July 4, continuous spells of rain are expected to persist across Mumbai city and suburbs over the next 24 hours. The weather department has warned that some areas may witness heavy to very heavy rainfall along with occasional gusty winds reaching speeds of 50 to 60 kmph.

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The IMD has also cautioned residents about high tide conditions coinciding with intense rainfall, increasing the risk of waterlogging in low-lying and coastal areas. A high tide of 4.26 metres is expected at 2.50 pm on Saturday, while another high tide of 3.60 metres is forecast at 2.52 am on Sunday, July 5. Low tide timings are expected at 8.56 pm on Saturday and 8.22 am on Sunday.

Mumbai and adjoining districts including Thane, Palghar and Raigad have been witnessing persistent rainfall over the past several days, leading to waterlogging, tree fall incidents and traffic disruptions across several parts of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region.

Authorities have urged citizens to remain cautious during periods of intense rainfall and avoid unnecessary travel, especially in flood-prone and low-lying areas. Residents have also been advised to stay away from seafronts during high tide periods due to rough sea conditions and strong winds.

The Maharashtra Chief Minister’s Office and the State Disaster Management Department have appealed to people to stay alert and follow official advisories issued by civic authorities and disaster management teams. Emergency helplines have been activated across affected districts, including the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s emergency helpline number 1916 for Mumbai residents.

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