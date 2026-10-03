Mumbai Monsoon 2026: IMD Announces Withdrawal Five Days Early, City Records Second Earliest Exit In 25 Years | AI

Mumbai: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) announced the monsoon withdrawal from parts of Maharashtra, including Mumbai on Saturday, October 3, which is five days early than the normal date. Notably, this is also the second earliest monsoon withdrawal from Mumbai in the last 25 years. The earliest was in 2002 on September 30. The normal monsoon withdrawal date from Mumbai is October 8.

Mixed Rainfall For Mumbai

As per the IMD's seasonal summary, Mumbai City recorded 7% below normal rainfall, with actual rainfall of 1957.1 mm against normal 2094.5 mm. While Mumbai Suburban recorded 9% above normal, with actual rainfall of 2530.5mm against normal 2318.8 mm.

Overall in Maharashtra, 19% below normal rainfall is recorded this monsoon, including all five regions. The Marathwada region recorded the lowest 40% below normal, followed by Vidharbha at 23% below normal, Konkan-Goa at 14% below normal and Madhya Maharashtra at 11% below normal.

El Niño Impact Cited

The rainfall deficit is attributed to the El Nino climatic conditions rapidly approaching towards the Pacific region. The IMD has warned of below average rainfall this year in its monsoon outlook for 2026 released in May.

"As the monsoon has withdrawn, the temperature will gradually rise. Mumbai will feel what is normally called 'October heat'," an IMD officer said.

As of Saturday morning, the maximum temperature recorded at the Colaba observatory was 37.4°C, which was 5.6°C above normal. While the Santacruz observatory recorded 36.9°C, which was 4.6°C above normal.

As per local weather forecast for Mumbai city and suburbs for the next 48 hours, the skies will be mainly clear and Hot and Humid conditions will prevail. The maximum and minimum temperatures will be around 36°C and 26°C respectively.

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