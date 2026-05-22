Mumbai Monsoon 2026: Corporators Raise Alarm Over BMC's Delayed Desilting Work, Warn Of Flooding Risk

Mumbai corporators question the pace of BMC’s nullah cleaning operations amid fears of severe flooding and waterlogging during the upcoming monsoon | File Photo

Mumbai, May 22: With the countdown to the monsoon entering its final days, corporators across party lines sounded the alarm over the sluggish pace and questionable quality of desilting works across the city’s nullahs.

Members warned that unless choked drains, outfalls and key flood-prone stretches are cleared immediately, Mumbai could be staring at yet another season of crippling waterlogging and flood chaos.

Several corporators slammed the administration for delayed execution and inadequate monitoring, cautioning that any lapse at this stage could put thousands of residents at risk once heavy rains begin.

Questions raised over desilting drive

Even as the monsoon looms, serious questions have surfaced over the BMC’s desilting drive. While desilting work began last month, the proposal for cleaning major nullahs in Zone 3 — covering Bandra, Khar, Santacruz, Andheri and Jogeshwari — was placed before the standing committee for approval on Friday.

Corporators alleged that at several locations contractors were merely removing floating garbage while deep silt and debris continued to choke the drains. Members also raised concerns over the actual quantity of silt removed, inadequate GPS tracking of contractors and the lack of attention to chronic flooding hotspots.

Congress leader Ashraf Azmi said the civic body’s desilting exercise was plagued by delays and questionable monitoring. “The planning itself should begin in January-February, but even now over half the work remains incomplete. Zone 5 (Kurla, Chembur, Govandi) is the worst affected. GPS devices are being attached to scooters to fake contractor movement while actual desilting remains pending. Mumbai is heading towards flooding,” Azmi alleged.

Echoing similar concerns, NCP corporator Dr Saeeda Khan said the administration was merely clearing floating waste from drains instead of tackling deep silt, outfalls and the Mithi river. She warned that continued neglect of chronic flooding spots could result in another monsoon disaster for the city.

Corporators question preparedness

Shiv Sena (Shinde) corporator Anjali Naik pointed out that no contractor has been appointed for desilting works in Zone 5 (Govandi, Chembur), forcing the BMC to bring in a contractor from Zone 6 (Ghatkopar, Bhandup). Questioning the civic body’s preparedness, she asked how the pending works would be completed within the next eight days before the monsoon.

BJP corporator Prakash Darekar alleged that desilting work in Dahisar had not been carried out at all and claimed there had been large-scale manipulation in the nullah cleaning operations. “If citizens suffer during the monsoon and public anger erupts, the administration will have to face the consequences,” he warned.

Standing committee to inspect works

Standing Committee Chairman Prabhakar Shinde said the committee will undertake inspection visits on May 25 and 26 to review the ongoing desilting works across Mumbai and the Mithi river. He cautioned that any contractor found negligent or involved in irregularities would face strict action from the administration.

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According to civic records, as of May 22, desilting of the Mithi river was only 56 per cent complete, while works on minor nullahs stood at 88.85 per cent and major nullahs at 85 per cent, taking the overall desilting progress across Mumbai to 85 per cent.

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